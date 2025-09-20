SOL Price Prediction: $250 in September, But Early Ozak AI Investors Could See 1,150% Upside

Solana is showing signs of strong performance in September 2025, while Ozak AI continues to attract investor interest with its presale progress. Market watchers are closely monitoring both developments, as they highlight different aspects of growth in the digital asset sector.

Solana Price Outlook

Solana is trading at $245.09 after a 3.18% rise in the last 24 hours. It maintains strong fundamentals despite near-term volatility. The delay in the SEC’s decision on Solana ETFs until November 14 has tempered short-term institutional enthusiasm. However, a broader crypto ETF framework is expected by early October. This development could provide new momentum and improve market sentiment.

With a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, Solana is one of the six largest cryptos. Trading activity remains high, with a 24-hour volume of $10.83 billion and 543 million tokens circulating. Its fully diluted valuation now stands at $142.92 billion.

Ozak AI Presale Progress

Ozak AI has reached Phase 6 of its presale, raising over $3.27 million and selling more than 905 million $OZ tokens. The token price is currently $0.012 and will increase to $0.014 in the next stage. Early buyers have already seen up to 100x returns from Phase 1 pricing.

The presale targets a future listing price of $1.00 per token. This suggests potential returns of up to 1,150% for current participants. The structured phase increases, combined with a growing community, continue to attract both retail and institutional interest.

Features and Partnerships

Ozak AI integrates advanced AI-based forecasting with blockchain technology. Its platform includes predictive signals for financial markets, dApp integration, staking, governance, and community rewards through the live Ozak AI Rewards Hub.

The project benefits from notable collaborations. The partnership with Pyth Network enhances real-time data integration across blockchains. Dex3 contributes improved liquidity solutions and trading experiences. Additionally, Weblume supports no-code integration tools, while SINT enables one-click AI upgrades. Cross-chain bridges and voice interfaces further extend accessibility.

The Ozak AI Rewards Hub offers a staking and reward system that motivates active community participation. Token holders can stake, participate in governance, and access advanced analytics. These help traders make smarter decisions based on reliable data streams.

Market Comparison and Conclusion

While Solana holds a strong position among the leading cryptocurrencies, Ozak AI offers early investors a different type of growth opportunity. Solana’s near-term momentum depends on ETF decisions, whereas Ozak AI’s presale demonstrates rapid progress through structured price stages.

Consequently, both assets are drawing attention for different reasons. Solana appeals through established fundamentals and market scale, while Ozak AI combines AI innovation with blockchain functionality. With partnerships in place and a live rewards hub, Ozak AI continues to stand out for early adopters seeking significant returns.

