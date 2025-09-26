The post SOL Price Prediction as Osprey Invests $15M Amid Forward’s Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief Forward Industries holds $1.34B in SOL after a $245M unrealized loss from recent purchases. REX-Osprey invests $15M in SOL, aiming for long-term growth and passive income via staking. SOL trades below $200 with support at $194, as RSI signals potential for short-term rebound. Forward Industries recently purchased 6,822,000 SOL at an average price of $232, spending approximately $1.58 billion in total. However, with Solana now trading at $192.22, the company’s position has declined to around $1.34 billion in value. This drop reflects over $245 million in paper losses, raising concerns about short-term volatility and treasury management. Despite the setback, Forward still holds $67 million in unallocated funds from a $1.65 billion PIPE deal. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital led the funding round, backing Forward’s aim to build the largest Solana treasury. Yet, the rapid decline in price has placed their aggressive strategy under scrutiny from market analysts. The initiative aims to drive long-term value and support Solana’s growth, but timing remains crucial for further allocations. If the price continues to slide, Forward could face further erosion in its unrealized gains. The firm’s actions have intensified discussions around the risks of centralized treasury models in volatile crypto environments. Moreover, their remaining capital deployment may determine whether this move becomes visionary or cautionary. REX-Osprey Builds Position as Solana Tests Critical Support In a separate move, REX-Osprey acquired 76,617.48 SOL valued at approximately $15 million, signaling confidence in Solana’s future. This strategic acquisition increases the firm’s exposure to both capital appreciation and staking rewards. Institutional participation has steadily grown, supported by new financial instruments like Solana ETFs that simplify access for investors. As a result, confidence from large players may improve sentiment and drive additional adoption. REX-Osprey’s approach reflects a calculated risk, balancing long-term growth potential with passive income… The post SOL Price Prediction as Osprey Invests $15M Amid Forward’s Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief Forward Industries holds $1.34B in SOL after a $245M unrealized loss from recent purchases. REX-Osprey invests $15M in SOL, aiming for long-term growth and passive income via staking. SOL trades below $200 with support at $194, as RSI signals potential for short-term rebound. Forward Industries recently purchased 6,822,000 SOL at an average price of $232, spending approximately $1.58 billion in total. However, with Solana now trading at $192.22, the company’s position has declined to around $1.34 billion in value. This drop reflects over $245 million in paper losses, raising concerns about short-term volatility and treasury management. Despite the setback, Forward still holds $67 million in unallocated funds from a $1.65 billion PIPE deal. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital led the funding round, backing Forward’s aim to build the largest Solana treasury. Yet, the rapid decline in price has placed their aggressive strategy under scrutiny from market analysts. The initiative aims to drive long-term value and support Solana’s growth, but timing remains crucial for further allocations. If the price continues to slide, Forward could face further erosion in its unrealized gains. The firm’s actions have intensified discussions around the risks of centralized treasury models in volatile crypto environments. Moreover, their remaining capital deployment may determine whether this move becomes visionary or cautionary. REX-Osprey Builds Position as Solana Tests Critical Support In a separate move, REX-Osprey acquired 76,617.48 SOL valued at approximately $15 million, signaling confidence in Solana’s future. This strategic acquisition increases the firm’s exposure to both capital appreciation and staking rewards. Institutional participation has steadily grown, supported by new financial instruments like Solana ETFs that simplify access for investors. As a result, confidence from large players may improve sentiment and drive additional adoption. REX-Osprey’s approach reflects a calculated risk, balancing long-term growth potential with passive income…

SOL Price Prediction as Osprey Invests $15M Amid Forward’s Losses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:33
Solana
Forward
BRC20.COM
1
REVOX
In Brief

  • Forward Industries holds $1.34B in SOL after a $245M unrealized loss from recent purchases.
  • REX-Osprey invests $15M in SOL, aiming for long-term growth and passive income via staking.
  • SOL trades below $200 with support at $194, as RSI signals potential for short-term rebound.

Forward Industries recently purchased 6,822,000 SOL at an average price of $232, spending approximately $1.58 billion in total. However, with Solana now trading at $192.22, the company’s position has declined to around $1.34 billion in value.

This drop reflects over $245 million in paper losses, raising concerns about short-term volatility and treasury management. Despite the setback, Forward still holds $67 million in unallocated funds from a $1.65 billion PIPE deal.

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital led the funding round, backing Forward’s aim to build the largest Solana treasury. Yet, the rapid decline in price has placed their aggressive strategy under scrutiny from market analysts.

The initiative aims to drive long-term value and support Solana’s growth, but timing remains crucial for further allocations. If the price continues to slide, Forward could face further erosion in its unrealized gains.

The firm’s actions have intensified discussions around the risks of centralized treasury models in volatile crypto environments. Moreover, their remaining capital deployment may determine whether this move becomes visionary or cautionary.

REX-Osprey Builds Position as Solana Tests Critical Support

In a separate move, REX-Osprey acquired 76,617.48 SOL valued at approximately $15 million, signaling confidence in Solana’s future. This strategic acquisition increases the firm’s exposure to both capital appreciation and staking rewards.

Institutional participation has steadily grown, supported by new financial instruments like Solana ETFs that simplify access for investors. As a result, confidence from large players may improve sentiment and drive additional adoption.

REX-Osprey’s approach reflects a calculated risk, balancing long-term growth potential with passive income opportunities through network staking. The firm aims to diversify its crypto holdings and leverage Solana’s transaction efficiency and developer traction.

Meanwhile, SOL has dropped 5.35% in the last 24 hours and 22.39% over the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the token remains up over 54% in six months and nearly 30% year-over-year.

Technically, SOL has fallen below its 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $200, signaling a key structural breakdown. The RSI is now oversold, suggesting potential for a short-term price rebound if support at $194 holds.

If buyers reclaim the $200 level, momentum could push prices higher; otherwise, a move toward $180 remains possible. The coming days will be critical for SOL’s price direction and investor sentiment alike.

