SOL Strategies Lists on Nasdaq as STKE, Expands U.S. Reach

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 21:15
Union
U$0.00945-3.86%
Solana
SOL$223.08+5.14%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22788+4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016766+1.84%
  • SOL Strategies begins Nasdaq trading under STKE to expand U.S. investor access
  • Dual listing boosts Solana ecosystem role and strengthens institutional reach
  • Company marks debut with first on-chain bell ringing on Solana blockchain

SOL Strategies Inc., a Canadian blockchain investment firm, began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE. The company continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange as HODL, giving it listings in both Canada and the U.S. 

The Nasdaq debut expands visibility with U.S. investors and provides broader liquidity. Management sees this dual listing as critical for attracting institutional capital while reinforcing the firm’s strategy around the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

Related: Solana Hits 7-month High But Analyst Believes SOL Is Headed to $1000

Nasdaq Listing Expands Institutional Reach

The transition to Nasdaq represents a pivot in identity from Cypherpunk Holdings to a Solana-focused infrastructure provider. Joining the Global Select Market, home to major multinational companies, places SOL Strategies in front of institutional investors who are increasingly exploring blockchain-driven assets. 

The listing also makes SOL Strategies one of the first Solana-centered firms to appear on a top U.S. exchange, distinguishing it within a sector where few projects have achieved comparable visibility.

CEO Leah Wald said the Nasdaq listing will be used to build cross-border partnerships and deepen relationships with institutions already active in digital markets.

Strengthening Solana Ecosystem Position

The company views its U.S. debut as a step toward scaling its role within the Solana ecosystem. Executives believe access to deeper capital markets will help fund long-term development, while the dual listing structure ensures liquidity for both domestic and international investors.

This positioning allows SOL Strategies to bridge traditional financial credibility with blockchain-native infrastructure, a combination the firm believes will accelerate Solana’s role in digital finance.

To commemorate the Nasdaq debut, SOL Strategies launched a blockchain-native celebration. Instead of a traditional Wall Street bell ceremony, the company hosted an on-chain bell ringing on the Solana blockchain.

Participants recorded their presence through transaction memos, turning the listing into a community-driven digital event.

A live session on X Spaces further expanded participation, bringing together partners, investors, and the leadership team to discuss growth plans, new opportunities, and Solana’s broader role in global finance.

Related: Solana (SOL) Price Prediction: Nasdaq Listing Sparks Optimism

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sol-strategies-nasdaq-stke-listing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00939-4.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02051+8.17%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23393+3.89%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share
Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

Litecoin (LTC) has often been described as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Known for faster block times and lower fees, Litecoin has maintained its popularity among both miners and traders.
GET
GET$0.008467-0.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09171+6.60%
Litecoin
LTC$114.46+2.93%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:22
Share

Trending News

More

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board

CryptoQuant analyst identifies sign of the next altcoin wave