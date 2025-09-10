SOL Strategies Lists on Nasdaq as STKE, Expands U.S. Reach

SOL Strategies begins Nasdaq trading under STKE to expand U.S. investor access

Dual listing boosts Solana ecosystem role and strengthens institutional reach

Company marks debut with first on-chain bell ringing on Solana blockchain

SOL Strategies Inc., a Canadian blockchain investment firm, began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE. The company continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange as HODL, giving it listings in both Canada and the U.S.

The Nasdaq debut expands visibility with U.S. investors and provides broader liquidity. Management sees this dual listing as critical for attracting institutional capital while reinforcing the firm’s strategy around the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

Nasdaq Listing Expands Institutional Reach

The transition to Nasdaq represents a pivot in identity from Cypherpunk Holdings to a Solana-focused infrastructure provider. Joining the Global Select Market, home to major multinational companies, places SOL Strategies in front of institutional investors who are increasingly exploring blockchain-driven assets.

The listing also makes SOL Strategies one of the first Solana-centered firms to appear on a top U.S. exchange, distinguishing it within a sector where few projects have achieved comparable visibility.

CEO Leah Wald said the Nasdaq listing will be used to build cross-border partnerships and deepen relationships with institutions already active in digital markets.

Strengthening Solana Ecosystem Position

The company views its U.S. debut as a step toward scaling its role within the Solana ecosystem. Executives believe access to deeper capital markets will help fund long-term development, while the dual listing structure ensures liquidity for both domestic and international investors.

This positioning allows SOL Strategies to bridge traditional financial credibility with blockchain-native infrastructure, a combination the firm believes will accelerate Solana’s role in digital finance.

To commemorate the Nasdaq debut, SOL Strategies launched a blockchain-native celebration. Instead of a traditional Wall Street bell ceremony, the company hosted an on-chain bell ringing on the Solana blockchain.

Participants recorded their presence through transaction memos, turning the listing into a community-driven digital event.

A live session on X Spaces further expanded participation, bringing together partners, investors, and the leadership team to discuss growth plans, new opportunities, and Solana’s broader role in global finance.

