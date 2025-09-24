SOL Strategies plans to raise US$25 million through a rights offering to boost its SOL reserve fund

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Globenewswire, Solana treasury company SOL Strategies (NASDAQ: FTEL) announced that it has raised US$25 million in private placement financing through the sale of the company's common shares and common share subscription warrants in accordance with the listed issuer financing exemption requirements of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Canaccord Genuity Corp. will serve as the lead agent and exclusive bookrunner. The proceeds from the fundraising will be used for general corporate purposes and digital asset investments to promote the growth of SOL's treasury.
