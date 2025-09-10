SOL Strategies rides $94M Solana holdings to make Nasdaq debut

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 20:16
Solana
SOL$223.93+3.03%

SOL Strategies started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol STKE, taking an important step for the company and the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first Solana-focused firms to list on Nasdaq, the company aims to grow its visibility, increase liquidity, and attract more institutional investors.

The Toronto-based company released a press release announcing its debut on Nasdaq. The firm said it will keep trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HODL as it builds a strong foundation in the U.S. capital markets.

As stated earlier by Cryptopolitan, this is the first time any treasury fully dedicated to Solana will appear on Wall Street. The company has officially exited the OTCQB Venture Market, where it was listed under the ticker CYFRF.

SOL Strategies grows visibility with Nasdaq listing

SOL Strategies held a launch event with its community, partners, and investors to celebrate its entry into the Nasdaq market. In addition to the bell-ringing ceremony in New York, the firm held a digital version of the ceremony on its stke.community platform and invited people to “ring the bell” through a Solana transaction. 

SOL Strategies also hosted live sessions on X Spaces for company executives, partners, and industry leaders to share their views about what the Nasdaq debut means for the firm’s future. In these sessions, they discussed how the listing would help the company to attract more investors, enter the U.S. capital markets, and increase liquidity for shareholders.

They even talked about the many opportunities that Solana will create for institutions looking to enter the digital asset space. The speakers further explained the long-term plan for SOL Strategies and its vision of being recognized globally as a trustworthy and capable blockchain. 

Chief Executive Officer Leah Wald said the Nasdaq listing was a big step for the company in achieving its mission of providing institutional-grade infrastructure for Solana. She also said the company will now be more visible on Wall Street, connect directly with large U.S. investors, and boost the resources for the Solana ecosystem. She added that the listing began a bigger and broader effort to expand the company’s role in the global economy. 

SOL Strategies supports the Solana network with strong holdings

SOL Strategies said it now has about $94 million worth of Solana in its treasury, which proves the firm’s commitment to Solana’s long-term growth to investors, regulators, and the entire community. It also shows that SOL Strategies is willing to allocate most of its resources to building and maintaining the technology needed to keep the network stable and efficient. 

SOL Strategies also filed a shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators earlier this year, allowing it to raise $1 billion through securities offerings like shares, debt instruments, or other financial products. The filling allows the company to raise funds quickly without getting new approvals for every offering. This way, SOL Strategies will be able to act on new opportunities like partnerships, acquisitions, or infrastructure investments faster than competitors who might still be waiting for regulatory clearance. 

Popular investment firm, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, even selected SOL Strategies to manage its RK Digital Asset Revolutions Fund, showing how it believes in the company’s ability to run validator operations at an enterprise level.

These events were perfectly timed because new data shows institutions are investing heavily in the Solana ecosystem. For example, DeFi Dev Corp purchased nearly $40 million worth of Solana, raising its holdings to over $427 million. 

Analysts say SOL Strategies is becoming more popular in the global economy, and investors believe it can compete with the major players on the blockchain.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.83+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 10:35
Share
Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
ONFA Token
OFT$0.8415+0.93%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002348+1.64%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.96+2.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Share
Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo launched its new artificial intelligence (AI)-based a conversational tool designed to deliver real-time crypto insights, personalized portfolio data, and seamless product access. Privacy and Data Sources Nexo, a digital assets wealth platform, announced on Aug. 20 the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to offer users a “conversational” experience that combines real-time insights, […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06305+2.00%
Nexo
NEXO$1.2803+0.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479-1.85%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/21 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder