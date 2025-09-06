SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq approval as institutional giants plan billion-dollar Solana treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 06:11
Solana
SOL$204.26+0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016727+3.43%
Light
LIGHT$0.03739+9.10%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01434+1.12%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0652-0.88%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002218+0.31%

Solana (SOL) treasury company SOL Strategies secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq, according to a Sept. 5 announcement.

The company expects trading to commence on Sept. 9, under the ticker symbol “STKE” while maintaining its Canadian Securities Exchange listing under “HODL.”

Shares will no longer trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, and existing shareholders will be automatically converted to the Nasdaq listing without requiring any action.

CEO Leah Wald said:

She added that the listing provides shareholders with enhanced liquidity, while giving the firm access to deeper capital markets.

SOL Strategies completed its transformation from a diversified crypto holding company to a Solana-first investment vehicle after unanimously approving the strategy shift at its shareholder meeting on July 30, 2024.

The rebranding coincided with the appointment of Wald as new CEO in early July, which accelerated the company’s accumulation of SOL tokens and ecosystem investments.

The green light marks a significant milestone for the Toronto-based company following its strategic rebrand from Cypherpunk Holdings and pivot to Solana-focused investments.

Institutional interest in Solana treasuries grows

The approval arrives amid broader institutional interest in Solana exposure, with Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto reportedly seeking approximately $1 billion to assemble the largest dedicated SOL treasury through a public company vehicle.

Cantor Fitzgerald serves as lead banker for the effort, which contemplates acquiring a listed entity to create an institutional-grade Solana treasury.

Other companies also operate SOL treasuries through public markets, including Upexi, which has holdings surpassing $100 million, and DeFi Development Corp, reporting 846,000 SOL with plans to compound via staking yields.

SOL Strategies expects the Nasdaq listing to accelerate validator growth through institutional partnerships, enhance operational scalability as demand for Solana staking increases, and strengthen its position as the leading institutional gateway to the Solana ecosystem.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sol-strategies-secures-nasdaq-approval-as-institutional-giants-plan-billion-dollar-solana-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.09963+1.08%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0165+8.19%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.122+2.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the
Neiro
NEIRO$0.0010982+7.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1521+44.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,304.33+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 22:44
Share
AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/avax-struggles-ada-nears-1-blockdags-19-6k-miners-make-it-best-bet-for-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016727+3.50%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.46+1.45%
Cardano
ADA$0.8318+2.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

AVAX Struggles at $27 & ADA Eyes $1 But BlockDAG’s Miner Deliveries is Proof that It’s the Best Crypto to Buy Today

Fintech Firm Fiserv Taps PayPal and Circle to Power Its Stablecoin Initiative

Senate Banking Committee Releases Updated Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill