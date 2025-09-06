SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Approval for STKE Trading September 9

Key Notes

  • The company holds over 420,000 SOL tokens worth $61.32 million and operates validator nodes generating staking rewards.
  • SOL Strategies gained 1,775% in 12 months while securing $500 million convertible funding with plans for $1 billion CAD raise.
  • Trading begins September 9 on Nasdaq Global Select Market while maintaining CSE listing and discontinuing OTC operations.

SOL Strategies Inc., formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., has secured approval from Nasdaq for listing its common shares on the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “STKE,” with trading set to commence on September 9, 2025.

The Toronto-based company will maintain its existing listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “HODL” while discontinuing trading on the OTC Market, such as the OTCQB, where it previously traded under the symbol “CYFRF.” Current OTCQB shareholders need not take any action as their shares will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing.


SOL Strategies Becomes First Solana Treasury Company to Reach Nasdaq

SOL Strategies has positioned itself as a publicly traded gateway to the Solana blockchain ecosystem, focusing on validator operations and strategic SOL token holdings. The company currently holds over 420,000 SOL tokens valued at approximately $61.32 million as of its June filing. CEO Leah Wald emphasized the significance of this milestone in the press release, stating that joining Nasdaq “aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract the institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure.”

The listing represents validation for the entire Solana ecosystem, as SOL Strategies becomes the first Solana-focused treasury company to achieve Nasdaq status.

The company operates through a three-pronged approach: direct SOL token acquisition, validator node operations for staking rewards, and strategic investments within the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies runs validator nodes that verify transactions and produce new blocks, earning rewards in additional SOL tokens based on performance. Despite generating over $2.5 million in staking revenue during the second quarter of 2025, the company continues to operate at a loss due to high operational costs.

However, SOL Strategies has secured significant funding capacity, including a $500 million convertible note facility, and plans to raise up to $1 billion CAD through a preliminary base shelf prospectus.

Stock Surges 1,775% as Crypto Companies Rush to US Exchanges

SOL Strategies stock has demonstrated exceptional performance, gaining over 1,775% in the past 12 months on the CSE, which is why it was selected as one of the best crypto stocks in 2025. The company’s transition to Nasdaq is expected to enhance liquidity and provide access to deeper capital markets for the continued scaling of validator operations.

The move is part of a broader trend among cryptocurrency companies seeking US exchange listings. Similar firms, such as Circle, eToro, and Galaxy Digital, have recently completed successful transitions to major US exchanges.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Solana (SOL) News, Cryptocurrency News, News


José Rafael Peña Gholam is a cryptocurrency journalist and editor with 9 years of experience in the industry. He wrote at top outlets like CriptoNoticias, BeInCrypto, and CoinDesk. Specializing in Bitcoin, blockchain, and Web3, he creates news, analysis, and educational content for global audiences in both Spanish and English.

José Rafael Peña Gholam on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/sol-strategies-secures-nasdaq-approval-for-stke-trading-september-9/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
