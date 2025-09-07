SOL Strategies Secures Nasdaq Global Select Listing, Shares to Trade as ‘STKE’ Sept. 9

Key Takeaways:

SOL Strategies Inc. has received approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE starting September 9, 2025 .

The Canadian firm, formerly Cypherpunk Holdings , is dedicated to building infrastructure and staking operations for the Solana blockchain .

SOL Strategies Inc., a Toronto-based digital asset company focused exclusively on Solana’s blockchain infrastructure, announced on Sept. 5 that it has secured approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin on September 9, 2025, under the symbol STKE, while the company’s Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) ticker will remain HODL.

Nasdaq Listing Marks Institutional Breakthrough

The approval positions SOL Strategies as one of the few Solana-focused firms to achieve a top-tier Nasdaq listing. The change takes the company out of the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market where it had been listed under CYFRF, and into the Nasdaq Global Select – where only companies with high financial and governance standards are admitted.

According to the Solana CEO Leah Wald, the milestone was a kind of institutional gateway and a legitimation of the blockchain:

“Joining Nasdaq aligns us with the world’s most innovative technology companies and positions us to attract institutional investors who recognize the transformative potential of Solana’s infrastructure.”

Wald emphasized that the listing enhances liquidity for existing shareholders while expanding access to deeper capital markets.

Focus on Solana Infrastructure and Validator Growth

SOL Strategies has shifted strategically to validator operations, staking, and ecosystem investments related to Solana. As a provider of infrastructure supporting one of the fastest-growing blockchains, the company allows institutional and retail investors to join the high-performance Solana network.

The Nasdaq listing is expected to enable the company to make partnerships with validators faster and to operate with increased scalability as more people want to stake their Solana. Solana staking is now a competitive business sector, as institutional investors are throwing more and more cash into validator services to gain yield on SOL tokens.

Liquidity, Capital Access, and Market Expansion

Trading on Nasdaq will be a big liquidity upgrade. Those shareholders who used to trade on OTC will automatically move to Nasdaq, which will remove friction and increase the number of investors.

For the broader Solana ecosystem, the move signals a growing bridge between traditional equity markets and decentralized finance (DeFi). Those institutions potentially averse to directly owning Solana tokens can now acquire indirect exposure in a regulated Nasdaq investment vehicle.

This framework is similar to that of Bitcoin mining companies and Ethereum staking firms that give Wall Street investors a proxy of crypto infrastructure without necessarily holding the token under their custody.

Solana’s Institutional Momentum

This Nasdaq launch comes on the heels of Solana reinforcing its status as one of the most popular Layer-1 blockchains. Solana is a highly throughput and low transaction costs blockchain that is drawing developers, DeFi protocols and enterprise-tier applications.

Simultaneously, Solana governance recently ratified the Alpenglow upgrade, which aims to make transactions finalized faster, and make the network feel like Web2. Increased finality should open up new applications including real time trading, on chain games, and institutional grade settlement.

As a validator and infrastructure provider, SOL Strategies is also in a good position to directly gain access to the scale benefits of Solana.

Institutional Validation for Solana Ecosystem

The listing also represents a signal to institutional markets that Solana infrastructure is maturing into an investable asset class.

Liquidity Boost: Nasdaq access improves trading volume and price discovery for SOL Strategies’ equity.

Capital Pathway: Institutional investors can channel funds into Solana infrastructure through a regulated equity vehicle.

Ecosystem Support: Expanded validator operations will strengthen the security and decentralization of Solana.

Through a mix of entry into the conventional market and operations on the blockchain, SOL Strategies can be called a prime institutional entry point into Solana staking and infrastructure.

SOL Strategies shares will continue trading on CSE (HODL) but not on OTCQB. Current OTC shareholders should not do anything because they will automatically be converted to Nasdaq listing.

The company has highlighted that the Nasdaq listing will improve visibility among U.S. investors, broaden shareholder diversity, and enable access to larger pools of institutional capital.

