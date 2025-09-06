SOL Strategies secures Nasdaq listing under STKE

Key Takeaways

SOL Strategies will list shares on Nasdaq under the ticker STKE on September 9, while delisting from OTCQB.

CEO Leah Wald said the move validates the Solana ecosystem and strengthens institutional access to staking.

SOL Strategies has secured approval to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE, with trading set to begin September 9, 2025.

The Solana-focused staking firm will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under HODL, but will delist from the OTCQB, where it had traded under CYFRF. Existing OTC shareholders will see their shares automatically convert to Nasdaq.

CEO Leah Wald said the listing validates the Solana ecosystem and positions SOL Strategies as its institutional bridge. The firm added that Nasdaq access will unlock partnerships, grow validators, and scale operations to meet rising staking demand.

At press time, Solana’s native token SOL was trading at $204, little changed in the past 24 hours despite broader market volatility, according to CoinGecko data.