SOL Strategies: The First Solana Treasury Company Listed On Nasdaq

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/06 04:17
In a landmark development for the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, SOL Strategies has received approval for its listing on the Nasdaq, marking a significant milestone as the first treasury company associated with SOL to achieve this status. The company is set to begin trading under the ticker symbol “STKE” on September 9, 2025. 

SOL Strategies Set To Make Nasdaq Debut

Upon its Nasdaq debut, SOL Strategies will continue to maintain its presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “HODL.” Notably, shares currently trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CYFRF” will automatically convert to the Nasdaq listing. 

The listing is contingent upon meeting all regulatory requirements, including the approval of the Company’s Form 40-F Registration Statement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies, expressed enthusiasm about the Nasdaq listing, stating that it aligns the company with some of the most innovative technology firms globally. 

She emphasized that this approval not only enhances liquidity for shareholders but also positions SOL Strategies to attract institutional investors who recognize the potential of Solana’s infrastructure. Wald further stated:

SOL Price Surges

The Nasdaq listing is anticipated to accelerate SOL Strategies’ growth in validator operations, driven by increased demand for Solana staking. Furthermore, it is expected to strengthen the company’s role as a gateway for institutional investment in Solana’s ecosystem. 

According to CoinGecko data, SOL Strategies holds 0.68% of the cryptocurrency’s supply, equivalent to 370,420 SOL tokens. This was reportedly achieved at a total cost of just over $62 million. This investment has resulted in a yield of $13 million for the company; at current prices, it is now valued at $75 million.

The announcement sparked a new leg up for the SOL price, reaching as high as $210 on Friday. As of this writing, the altcoin has retraced back toward $205, meaning a 1.2% surge in the 24-hour time frame.

SOL Strategies

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

