SOL Strategies was approved to list on the Nasdaq on September 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

PANews reported on September 6th that SOL Strategies (HODL) , a Toronto-listed digital asset company focused on the Solana blockchain , has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading will begin on September 9th under the ticker symbol STKE. As of the end of August, the company held 435,064 SOL tokens.
The shares, previously listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), will continue to trade under the symbol HODL but will be delisted from the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market, where they previously traded under the symbol CYFRF. Holders of OTC shares do not need to take any action, as their shares will automatically convert to Nasdaq-listed shares.