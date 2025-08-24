Solana: 3 reasons why SOL can hit $223 before September ends

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

Key Points: Hong Kong aligns with Basel crypto standards, impacting Bitcoin and stablecoins. Regulations start January 1, 2026. Affects banks' crypto asset holding policies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed the full implementation of crypto regulations aligned with Basel standards from January 1, 2026, impacting cryptocurrency handling by banks. This shift may influence Hong Kong banks' strategies in managing stablecoins and other digital assets, raising attention across the banking and crypto sectors. Hong Kong's Basel Alignment Set for January 2026 The HKMA has confirmed the adoption of Basel Committee crypto standards, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and real-world assets (RWA) as of 2026. Approved by relevant authorities, these standards establish how banks must manage, report, and evaluate crypto assets. The rules encompass risk management protocols for both on-balance-sheet holdings and third-party custodial services. This initiative addresses critical risk management factors linked to how banks manage and report these assets. It aims to enhance transparency while maintaining separation between bank and client assets. Industry insiders comment on potential shifts in market sentiment, particularly in the acceptance of stablecoins and RWA tokens by financial entities. Although official public reactions are sparse, relevant stakeholders are closely monitoring impacts. Our goal is to establish a robust regulatory environment for cryptocurrency that aligns with global standards, ensuring stability and innovation in Hong Kong's financial sector. — Eddie Yue, Chief Executive, HKMA Managing Crypto Risks and Market Sentiment Shifts Did you know? Basel standards, once implemented in Switzerland, led banks to minimize direct crypto assets on balance sheets but boosted service infrastructure—a trend experts anticipate in Hong Kong. As of August 24, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $114,624.35, with a market cap of approximately $2.28 trillion, dominating 57.63% of the crypto market. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $53.31 billion, facing a 35.62% decrease. BTC's price has…