Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Wins 99% Support to Cut Finality to 150ms

TLDR

Over 99% of Solana votes back Alpenglow, reducing finality from 12.8s to 150ms.

Quorum reached with two days left before final governance vote closes Tuesday.

Upgrade introduces Votor and Rotor to replace TowerBFT and proof-of-history.

Firedancer validator client to launch later in 2025, adding network diversity.

Solana community is preparing for a historic upgrade as the Alpenglow consensus protocol approaches final approval. With more than 99% of cast votes supporting the proposal and quorum already reached, the upgrade is almost certain to pass when voting closes Tuesday.

Solana Alpenglow aims for internet-level performance

The Alpenglow protocol was introduced in May by Anza, a Solana development firm spun out of Solana Labs. It targets reducing transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds, a near 100-fold improvement.

At that speed, Solana would match or surpass the responsiveness of Google searches, which average around 200 milliseconds.

Data from Staking Facilities shows that more than 99.6% of votes cast have favored the upgrade. Governance tracking site Solanabeach.io indicates that voting will end at epoch 842, expected at 1 p.m. UTC on Tuesday. With both quorum and overwhelming approval secured, the protocol is on track for implementation.

Technical components of the upgrade

Alpenglow introduces two new components, Votor and Rotor. Votor is designed to finalize blocks in a single round if 80% of stake participation is active, or within two rounds if 60% is responsive. This mechanism will replace Solana’s current TowerBFT system.

Rotor, the second component, is a data dissemination protocol replacing Solana’s proof-of-history timestamping. Its function is to shorten the time needed for network nodes to reach consensus on the current state, further accelerating transaction finality.

The upgrade could position Solana as the fastest major layer-1 blockchain. Current competitors such as Sui record finality around 400 milliseconds, while Ethereum can take minutes to achieve final settlement. Anza researchers noted in their May white paper that sub-second finality can make Solana viable for real-time applications.

“A median latency of 150 does not just mean that Solana is fast — it means Solana can compete with Web2 infrastructure in terms of responsiveness,” the authors wrote. They suggested that industries such as trading, gaming, and communications could expand blockchain adoption once performance reaches near-instant levels.

Remaining challenges and next steps

The Alpenglow upgrade does not resolve every challenge facing Solana. The white paper noted that outages caused by vulnerabilities in validator clients could still occur.

Currently, Solana relies heavily on its Agave client, which leaves the network exposed to risks from single points of failure.

However, a new independent validator client called Firedancer, developed by Jump Crypto, is scheduled for mainnet release later in 2025. Firedancer is expected to provide redundancy and improve resilience against network disruptions, complementing the speed benefits of Alpenglow.

Market positioning ahead of upgrade

Transaction throughput and latency have been central to Solana’s positioning in the blockchain ecosystem. By reducing finality to levels comparable with internet services, the network aims to expand its competitiveness with Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have slower settlement times.

If passed, Alpenglow will represent the largest protocol change in Solana’s history, according to ecosystem members.

Its successful rollout could mark a turning point for how blockchain networks are integrated into real-time financial and consumer applications.

