Solana and Dogecoin Rocket Over 510% As Ethereum Price Hits New Highs, But Layer Brett Steals The Show

Crypto markets are experiencing a seismic shift as Solana and Dogecoin surge over 510%, while the Ethereum price flirts with new all-time highs. 

The crypto presale for $LBRETT is live, offering early-access pricing at just $0.0047 per token, and analysts predict this Layer 2 powerhouse could easily 100x in the upcoming crypto bull run. With institutional money pouring into Ethereum and meme coins dominating the headlines, Layer Brett positions itself as the most scalable and rewarding memecoin to ever launch on Ethereum Layer 2.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Solana and Dogecoin

Unlike traditional meme tokens like Dogecoin and Brett, Layer Brett leverages Ethereum Layer 2 technology for near-instant transactions and ultra-low gas fees. While Solana is known for speed and scalability, Layer Brett processes transactions off-chain but remains anchored to Ethereum for maximum security and decentralization. 

Gas fees drop from $10–$20 on Layer 1 to mere pennies, making $LBRETT accessible to everyday users and DeFi coin enthusiasts. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and transparent tokenomics, the project stands apart from basic meme coins like Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu.

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers as Solana and Dogecoin pump

While Solana and Dogecoin are seeing dramatic price action, $LBRETT’s presale offers unique upside for early backers. Investors can buy and stake $LBRETT using ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet, with an eye-popping APY of over 12,580% for staking. 

Unlike Brett on Base, which lacks real utility, Layer Brett offers staking with no KYC and full self-custody. Early supporters benefit from:

  • Massive staking rewards (APY over 12,580%)
  • Entry price at just $0.0044 per token
  • Seamless purchase and staking process
  • Immediate staking via dApp

Solana price is skyrocketing, but Layer Brett is capturing the market’s attention

Despite Solana’s current price of $207.99 and Dogecoin’s $0.2365, both remain basic meme tokens or general altcoins without the evolving ecosystem that Layer Brett promises. With Ethereum price hitting $4,751.60 and institutional adoption rising, the appetite for scalable, utility-rich projects is at an all-time high. 

Layer Brett is not just riding the meme wave like Pepe or Brett, it is building a genuine Layer 2 ecosystem with staking, NFT integrations, and future DAO governance, all designed for the next 100x meme coin run.

What makes Layer Brett different from Brett, Dogecoin, and Solana

While Solana and Dogecoin have achieved legendary status among top-gainer crypto coins, Layer Brett deliberately fuses meme culture with real blockchain utility. Unlike the original Brett on Base, which lacked functional utility, this project delivers:

  • True Layer 2 scaling and low gas fees
  • Gamified staking and community-first tokenomics
  • Transparent max supply (10 billion) and clear allocation
  • Ongoing roadmap with DAO and NFT expansion

Conclusion: The best crypto to buy now before the next bull run

As Solana and Dogecoin ride renewed hype and Ethereum price approaches record highs, Layer Brett stands out as this cycle’s best crypto presale and the next 100x meme coin contender. With a much smaller market cap than Solana, Dogecoin, or Brett, $LBRETT offers unmatched upside potential, explosive staking rewards, and genuine Layer 2 innovation. 

Don’t miss your chance to join the next top meme coin and stake for potentially life-changing rewards.

Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Stablecoins and RWA cross-border innovation practices, Shanghai seminar discusses the new financial ecosystem

Blockchain technology has become the core driving force for the digital transformation of the financial industry, demonstrating huge potential in application scenarios such as cross-border payments and financial innovation. In particular, stablecoins and RWA ( Real World Assets), as key areas for the implementation of blockchain technology, have attracted widespread attention from the global market. To further promote industry exchanges and explore the opportunities and challenges brought about by the rapid development of stablecoins and RWA , the "Blockchain-Driven Stablecoins and RWA : Exploring Cross-Border Trade and Financial Innovation Practices" event was successfully held in Shanghai on the afternoon of August 22nd . It was hosted by the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association and the Shanghai Distributed Consensus Technology Association, co-organized by PANews and Mankiw LLP, and supported by Mobile Payment Network and the Blockchain Technology Application Alliance . The seminar was hosted by Zang Qin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association. It focused on the exploration and practice of stablecoins and RWA in cross-border trade, financial compliance and other fields. It attracted more than 100 practitioners from banks, securities companies, law firms, asset management institutions, financial technology and start-ups to participate and jointly discuss the implementation path and future development of stablecoins and RWA . Wu Jun, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Financial Information Industry Association, delivered an opening speech on behalf of the organizers, noting that stablecoins are not entirely new, but their payment properties offer significant advantages in cross-border trade , characterized by high efficiency and low costs. Compared to traditional financial systems, stablecoins can be deposited within seconds and offer extremely low fees, making them a highly promising payment tool in international trade. However, he also emphasized that innovation must be promoted under a strict regulatory framework and compliance premise to ensure transparency , so that participants can jointly promote the stable development of digital finance on the basis of fully understanding the risks . PANews senior reporter Wang Shengyu provided an in-depth analysis of the "2025 Global Stablecoin Industry Development Report" during the report interpretation session. He noted that stablecoins have become one of the most critical infrastructures connecting traditional finance and the crypto market and are transforming the global financial landscape. His speech comprehensively analyzed the stablecoin industry, combining on-chain transaction data, policy developments, and the industry's evolutionary path. He systematically examined the six dimensions of stablecoins: development history, market structure, application scenarios, global regulation, development potential, and potential risks. In his opening keynote speech, Mao Jianhao, a senior attorney at Mankiw LLP, analyzed the core logic and compliance path of RWA tokenization from a legal compliance perspective. He noted that the core of RWA lies in its dual attributes of "digitalization " and "programmability," both of which are indispensable. Using BlackRock's BUIDL Fund as an example, he detailed its compliance architecture and on-chain transaction mechanism, emphasizing that "whitelisting mechanisms, redemption processes, and real-time valuation" are the first steps in exploring compliant tokenized funds . He believes that the future development of RWA will rely more on stablecoins as the underlying liquidity tool, and Hong Kong's stablecoin licensing system will provide a clear compliance framework for this field. With the rise of stablecoins and RWAs , the development of related applications within the infrastructure layer has also flourished. Conflux Co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie shared the role of domestic public chains in the globalization of stablecoins and RWAs from a public chain perspective , emphasizing the crucial role of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly Hong Kong and mainland China, in the RWA ecosystem. He also mentioned that the current market driving force of RWA mainly comes from the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, rather than traditional financial institutions. It is a bottom-up process of penetration from the crypto market to traditional finance. The final speaker, Zheng Lijiang, Research Manager at Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Co., Ltd., addressed the topic from a monetary theory perspective, arguing that stablecoins are not currencies but rather "quasi-currencies," essentially digital certificates issued by the private sector based on reserves such as government bonds. He further analyzed the differences between stablecoin policies in the United States and Hong Kong, noting that Hong Kong currently prioritizes Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) over encouraging DeFi integration. "Exploring the Application of Stablecoins in Cross-border Trade Payments" was the first topic of the roundtable discussion. This round was hosted by Mao Jianhao, a senior lawyer at Mankiw LLP, and invited guests including Zentek VP Erin Du , Robert Feng , Deputy Director of Global Institutional Cooperation for KUN Business, Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, and Derek Wan, Head of BD for Cobo Payment , to participate in the discussion. Zentek VP Erin Du pointed out that cross-border payments face pain points such as slow bank review, long payment cycles, and high fees, especially in Southeast Asia, where financial infrastructure is still underdeveloped. Robert Feng, deputy director of global institutional cooperation at KUN , added that the political and financial environments of different countries vary greatly, and Latin America and Africa are more receptive to stablecoins due to their weak financial systems. Xu Feng, founder of Coshine Kaixian Software, shared his experience in helping overseas payment institutions connect to the Visa card issuance system, and believed that stablecoins have entered the practical stage in the To B scenario; Derek Wan, BD head of Cobo Payment, emphasized from the perspective of wallets and custody that security is the key to the implementation of stablecoin payments, and proposed the flexibility advantages of "full custody" and "MPC custody" one-stop solutions for cross-border payment companies going overseas. The guests unanimously agreed that stablecoins have moved from "proof of concept" to "large-scale trials" in cross-border payments, but compliance, security and the participation of financial institutions remain the main challenges. The second roundtable discussion focused on the topic of "Market Dynamics and Application Potential of Stablecoins and RWAs ". It was hosted by PANews senior reporter Jae , and guests including Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie, GF Securities Shanghai Branch Institutional Business Deputy Director Li Rongbin, HashKey Group Marketing Director Siya , CertiK Anti-Money Laundering Product Expert Cheng Yuan and others participated in the discussion. Conflux co-founder and COO Zhang Yuanjie pointed out that the core driving force behind the adoption of RWA is the financial management needs of stablecoin holders, and the integration of DeFi protocols has greatly enhanced its appeal through the dual-income model of "underlying asset returns + token incentives"; Li Rongbin, deputy director of institutional business at GF Securities Shanghai Branch, believes that listed companies' enthusiasm for RWAs is partly due to "market value management," but in the long run, they still need to return to the quality and liquidity of the assets themselves; Siya , head of marketing at HashKey Group , said that 2025 is the " first year of the RWA narrative," with factors such as improved regulatory clarity, mature technical infrastructure, and institutional entry jointly driving the market explosion; Cheng Yuan, an anti-money laundering product expert at CertiK , emphasized from a compliance and security perspective that RWA projects need to overcome compliance differences in multiple countries and monitor smart contract risks, and recommended that companies carefully consider the cost and security aspects. The guests believed that although RWA has advantages such as " democratic asset access " and " global liquidity " , it still faces bottlenecks such as high compliance costs, distribution channels relying on the European and American ecosystems, and a shortage of asset managers.
Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
The youngest public chain to launch USDC? Stablecoin public chain Codex has built-in compliance solutions to solve the exchange problem

The youngest public chain to launch USDC? Stablecoin public chain Codex has built-in compliance solutions to solve the exchange problem

Author: Haonan Li Compiled by: Tim, PANews On June 24, the stablecoin public chain Codex announced that the USDC native minting function was officially launched on its chain. Codex thus
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0561-16.39%
