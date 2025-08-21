Solana Bulls Lose Steam at $200 While Rollblock Presale Extends Rally and Investor Hype Builds

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 21:15
Solana and Rollblock could not be on more different paths right now. Solana slipped again recently after failing to hold above $187, while Rollblock’s GambleFi presale momentum just keeps on breaking new ground.

With hype building by the day, analysts argue Rollblock could realistically climb as high as 50x in the coming bull run.

Rollblock (RBLK): Investor Hype Builds by the Day

Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly become one of the top crypto projects to watch in 2025. Unlike many new altcoins, Rollblock has a working Web3 gaming platform with over 12,000 live titles including blackjack, poker, slots, and a sports prediction league.

This project is a major talking point in crypto news because it combines DeFi principles with real revenue from GambleFi. The team recently highlighted its buyback-and-burn model on X, underlining how token holders directly benefit from platform success. 

Each bet and payout is secured on the Ethereum blockchain, bringing fairness and transparency to a $500 billion industry that has long lacked trust.

  • Over $15 million in bets already placed on the platform

  • RBLK staking offers up to 30% APY for holders

  • Up to 30% of revenue used to buy back tokens weekly

  • 60% of those buybacks permanently burned, reducing the supply

  • Fiat deposits now enabled via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa and Mastercard

A major advantage is its crypto wallet integration and ability to work across multiple crypto exchanges, lowering the barrier for players new to cryptocurrency.

Professor Crypto also broke down the project in a recent YouTube review, giving mainstream investors a simple way to understand why Rollblock could be the best crypto to buy right now. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1TahMr56Qw

Tokenomics: Deflationary Design and Strong Staking

Rollblock (RBLK) is capped at a hard limit of 1 billion tokens, so the supply cannot be inflated.

The tokenomics are designed to create consistent upward pressure: 30% of weekly platform revenue is used to buy RBLK, 60% of those buybacks are burned to reduce the supply, while 40% funds staking rewards of up to 30% APY.

With over 82% of tokens already sold at $0.068 and a presale raise topping $11.4 million, demand is rising quickly.

For long-term holders, this makes Rollblock one of the high potential crypto options with massive upside, blending staking crypto rewards, smart contracts, and real-world adoption.

Solana (SOL): Bulls Running Out of Steam?

Solana rose to $187.77 today. 

After hitting rejection near $191, it has lost momentum. As analyst Wallet0Witch noted, “#SOL got rejected at $185 and tumbled to $178. Bears are flexing hard, bulls need to hold $178–$177 or deeper drops to $175–$172 could come.” 

This shows the importance of the $177 level, which is now acting as key support.

Still, Solana remains one of the top cryptocurrencies with major updates strengthening its network. The new Alpenglow upgrade focuses on faster block finalization and enhanced security, setting the stage for higher efficiency.

Meanwhile, Solana just recorded a new record of 107,664 TPS, proving its edge in scalability.

Circle’s minting of $1.25 billion in USDC further boosts liquidity across its DeFi, NFT, and payment ecosystems. These developments could fuel recovery if Solana bulls can reclaim $182 with volume.

Comparison Table: Rollblock vs Solana

Feature

Rollblock (RBLK)

Solana (SOL)

Current Price

$0.068 (presale)

$187.77

Market Cap

N/A (presale stage)

$96.03B

Total Supply

1B (hard capped)

Unlimited

Revenue Share

30% buybacks, burns + staking

None

Growth Potential

Up to 50x in bull run

Limited by $200 ceiling

This makes it clear: while Solana is a giant with proven throughput, Rollblock offers multiples of upside simply because of its smaller size, deflationary tokenomics, and strong community momentum.

Where the Real Upside Lies

Solana will continue to be one of the best altcoins 2025 and has a role in every diversified portfolio. Its ecosystem growth in crypto trading and crypto payment solutions is undeniable. But when it comes to life-changing multiples, Rollblock has the edge.

As such, this GambleFi project looks like the crypto moonshot with the clearest shot at 50x returns this cycle.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam at $200 While Rollblock Presale Extends Rally and Investor Hype Builds appeared first on Blockonomi.

