Solana Co-Founder Speaks on Quantum Computers, Warns Bitcoin Developers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:14
Key Notes

  • Solana co-founder recently highlighted that advancements in quantum computing may put Bitcoin cryptography at risk.
  • On this premise, he thinks it is important that the cryptography is migrated.
  • Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google, also holds the same stance as Yakovenko.

The matter of quantum computing and its impact on Bitcoin (BTC) has come up again. This time around, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder, highlighted that advancements in this technology may eventually put Bitcoin cryptography at risk. He said there is a possibility that the blockchain may be forced to migrate.

Bitcoin Cryptography Migration Becomes Imminent

While attending the All-In Summit 2025, Yakovenko issued a warning of how the rapid advancements of quantum computing can force Bitcoin cryptography to change. He capped the odds of this event happening in the next 5 years at 50/50. In his opinion, a definitive algorithm migration is important to avoid the risk of security failures.


“There’s “a 50/50 chance that within five years there’s a quantum breakthrough—meaning you can run Shor’s algorithm,” the Solana co-founder noted. This algorithm has the capacity to compromise the existing signature schemes that power the transactions of the Bitcoin blockchain.

The industry has already seen top technology companies release quantum computing chips like Google Willow. Ultimately, quantum computing is categorized as an existential risk for today’s primitives and a potential economic catalyst comparable to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In light of this possible scenario, Yakovenko thinks that it has become imminent to move Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme.

Bitcoin ECC Cryptography at Risk of Shor’s Algorithm

It is worth noting that Solana co-founder’s concerns echo a stance held by Craig Gidney, a Quantum AI researcher at Google. Back in May, the latter warned that Bitcoin’s encryption faces growing risks due to rapid advancements in quantum computing.

In his explanation, he revealed how breaking RSA encryption now requires 20 times fewer quantum resources than was previously estimated. This means that the difficulty level is gradually reducing, thereby opening more opportunities for security failures. For more context, RSA is a public-key algorithm for the encryption and decryption of data.

It forms the core security framework for many crypto wallets, although Bitcoin uses Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) rather than RSA. Unfortunately, the ECC is also vulnerable to Shor’s algorithm. This situation is a call to action for Bitcoin developers to devise sophisticated technologies that can overcome quantum computing.

Benjamin Godfrey is a blockchain enthusiast and journalist who relishes writing about the real life applications of blockchain technology and innovations to drive general acceptance and worldwide integration of the emerging technology. His desire to educate people about cryptocurrencies inspires his contributions to renowned blockchain media and sites.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/solana-co-founder-speaks-on-quantum-computers-warns-bitcoin-developers/

