Solana Company Establishes $530 Million SOL War Chest to Accelerate Institutional Adoption

PANews reported on October 6th that Nasdaq-listed Solana Company has established a $530 million "war chest" of SOL tokens to actively promote and support further enterprise adoption of the Solana network. This move is seen as part of a surge in institutional investors adding SOL to their balance sheets or digital asset treasuries (DATs). It reflects Solana's growing recognition as a high-throughput public blockchain within mainstream finance and enterprises, marking a critical acceleration in its institutional adoption cycle.

