Solana Company (HSDT) Stock: Soaring on $525M Treasury Strategy Fueled by SOL Holdings

TLDR

Solana Co. soars 7.7% after revealing $525M treasury led by SOL holdings.

HSDT pivots hard into Solana, surpasses capital raise with $525M in assets.

HSDT embraces Solana, vaults valuation past funding with bold treasury play.

Solana bet pays off: HSDT gains momentum with $511M in SOL holdings.

From medtech to crypto: HSDT’s Solana pivot sparks investor enthusiasm.

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT) surged 7.70% to close at $17.49, reflecting sharp momentum tied to its digital asset strategy.

Solana Company (Nasdaq: HSDT)

The spike followed midday volatility and increased trading volume, driven by a strategic update on its Solana (SOL) token accumulation. This development significantly altered market sentiment, pushing shares to their highest point in recent weeks.

The company revealed holdings exceeding 2.2 million SOL tokens and over $15 million in cash reserves. Based on current SOL pricing at $232.50, HSDT’s treasury now surpasses $525 million in combined assets. This value exceeds proceeds from its private placement completed less than three weeks ago.

Such aggressive accumulation places HSDT among a small cohort of publicly traded entities leveraging Solana as a balance sheet asset. While comparable moves by MicroStrategy (MSTR) and BMNR focused on Bitcoin, HSDT has opted for Solana’s high-performance blockchain. This divergence in strategy sets the company apart within the broader digital asset sector.

Solana Holdings Drive Treasury Valuation Beyond Capital Raise

Helius Medical Technologies, now rebranded as Solana Company, is executing a rapid expansion of its digital asset treasury, using SOL as its cornerstone. The company now holds over 2.2 million SOL, acquired in a short window following its recent financing event. At current market value, its SOL holdings alone approach $511 million.

In combination with its $15 million in available cash, the treasury now totals more than $525 million. This figure already exceeds the gross capital raised through its September 18th private placement. The company is now demonstrating early returns on its aggressive acquisition strategy, highlighting effective timing and execution.

By targeting SOL instead of traditional cryptocurrencies like BTC or ETH, the company signals long-term confidence in the Solana ecosystem. Its strategy benefits from SOL’s yield-bearing design, offering a native staking return of ~7%. These financial characteristics support HSDT’s goal to maximize asset productivity while maintaining liquidity.

Institutional Momentum Builds Behind Strategic Shift to Solana

The company’s focused Solana strategy has gained significant traction with institutional capital, particularly across Asian markets. HSDT confirmed that interest surged following key digital asset conferences in the region last week. The company is now positioning itself as a leader in Solana-based treasury strategies.

By embracing blockchain assets, HSDT shifts from a purely medical device company to a hybrid treasury-focused firm. It still maintains operations in neurotechnology, but its treasury arm now dominates headlines and valuation narratives. This dual approach enables broader market appeal and diversified strategic direction.

Solana’s performance as a blockchain further validates the decision, with over 3.7 million daily active wallets and more than 23 billion transactions processed. The network offers high-speed, low-cost infrastructure, reinforcing HSDT’s view of Solana as a foundational digital asset. The company plans to continue expanding holdings while supporting tokenized network growth.

The post Solana Company (HSDT) Stock: Soaring on $525M Treasury Strategy Fueled by SOL Holdings appeared first on CoinCentral.