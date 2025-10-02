Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury



Peter Zhang



Pantera Capital, in collaboration with Summer Capital, has announced the successful closure of over $500 million in funding to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). This initiative, as reported by Pantera Capital, aims to leverage capital markets and onchain activities to maximize SOL per share, providing investors with an optimal exposure to Solana’s growth.

Strategic Partnership and Vision

The Solana Company is set to capitalize on the growing demand for blockchain assets by creating a premier Solana (SOL) treasury. Under the management of Pantera and Summer Capital, the company seeks to provide public market investors with a familiar equity instrument, enhancing their access to Solana’s ecosystem. This move comes as part of Pantera’s broader strategy to increase institutional and retail engagement with blockchain technology.

The DAT Investment Thesis

The foundation of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies, as explained by Pantera’s General Partner Cosmo Jiang, is to generate yield and grow the net asset value per share. This approach potentially offers higher returns compared to holding tokens directly. The success of a DAT is closely tied to the strength of its underlying token, making Solana a strategic choice for the Solana Company.

Why Solana?

Solana is recognized for its scalability, low transaction costs, and user-friendly infrastructure, making it a preferred platform for consumer applications and decentralized finance. Its technology has attracted interest from major financial institutions like BlackRock and PayPal, which are building on its architecture. The Solana ecosystem’s growth is evidenced by its increasing daily active wallets and developer engagement, surpassing even Ethereum and Bitcoin in some metrics.

Future Prospects and Institutional Adoption

With the anticipated approval of a Solana ETF by late 2025, the adoption of SOL is expected to accelerate. Currently, institutions hold less than 1% of SOL’s total supply, suggesting significant potential for growth. The Solana Company aims to bridge public markets with Solana, channeling liquidity into staking and onchain activities to enhance network value and shareholder returns.

Execution and Leadership

Under the leadership of Joseph Chee, former Head of Investment Banking, Asia at UBS, and with Pantera as the asset manager, the Solana Company is poised to maximize SOL per share. The company’s strategy involves leveraging Solana’s design for financial productivity, unlike non-yield-bearing assets like Bitcoin.

The launch of Solana Company signifies a pivotal step in providing broader access to blockchain investments through a structured equity vehicle, reflecting Pantera Capital’s commitment to pioneering digital asset opportunities.

Image source: Shutterstock



