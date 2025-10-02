ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 30, 2025 17:56 Pantera Capital partners with Summer Capital to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury, raising over $500 million in funding. The initiative aims to maximize SOL per share. Pantera Capital, in collaboration with Summer Capital, has announced the successful closure of over $500 million in funding to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). This initiative, as reported by Pantera Capital, aims to leverage capital markets and onchain activities to maximize SOL per share, providing investors with an optimal exposure to Solana’s growth. Strategic Partnership and Vision The Solana Company is set to capitalize on the growing demand for blockchain assets by creating a premier Solana (SOL) treasury. Under the management of Pantera and Summer Capital, the company seeks to provide public market investors with a familiar equity instrument, enhancing their access to Solana’s ecosystem. This move comes as part of Pantera’s broader strategy to increase institutional and retail engagement with blockchain technology. The DAT Investment Thesis The foundation of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies, as explained by Pantera’s General Partner Cosmo Jiang, is to generate yield and grow the net asset value per share. This approach potentially offers higher returns compared to holding tokens directly. The success of a DAT is closely tied to the strength of its underlying token, making Solana a strategic choice for the Solana Company. Why Solana? Solana is recognized for its scalability, low transaction costs, and user-friendly infrastructure, making it a preferred platform for consumer applications and decentralized finance. Its technology has attracted interest from major financial institutions like BlackRock and PayPal, which are building on its architecture. The Solana ecosystem’s growth is evidenced by its increasing daily active wallets and developer engagement, surpassing even Ethereum and… The post Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 30, 2025 17:56 Pantera Capital partners with Summer Capital to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury, raising over $500 million in funding. The initiative aims to maximize SOL per share. Pantera Capital, in collaboration with Summer Capital, has announced the successful closure of over $500 million in funding to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). This initiative, as reported by Pantera Capital, aims to leverage capital markets and onchain activities to maximize SOL per share, providing investors with an optimal exposure to Solana’s growth. Strategic Partnership and Vision The Solana Company is set to capitalize on the growing demand for blockchain assets by creating a premier Solana (SOL) treasury. Under the management of Pantera and Summer Capital, the company seeks to provide public market investors with a familiar equity instrument, enhancing their access to Solana’s ecosystem. This move comes as part of Pantera’s broader strategy to increase institutional and retail engagement with blockchain technology. The DAT Investment Thesis The foundation of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies, as explained by Pantera’s General Partner Cosmo Jiang, is to generate yield and grow the net asset value per share. This approach potentially offers higher returns compared to holding tokens directly. The success of a DAT is closely tied to the strength of its underlying token, making Solana a strategic choice for the Solana Company. Why Solana? Solana is recognized for its scalability, low transaction costs, and user-friendly infrastructure, making it a preferred platform for consumer applications and decentralized finance. Its technology has attracted interest from major financial institutions like BlackRock and PayPal, which are building on its architecture. The Solana ecosystem’s growth is evidenced by its increasing daily active wallets and developer engagement, surpassing even Ethereum and…

Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 18:03
Solana
SOL$162.22-7.38%
COM
COM$0.003946-22.55%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0008637-5.50%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.02921-2.79%
Movement
MOVE$0.0535-13.87%


Peter Zhang
Sep 30, 2025 17:56

Pantera Capital partners with Summer Capital to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury, raising over $500 million in funding. The initiative aims to maximize SOL per share.





Pantera Capital, in collaboration with Summer Capital, has announced the successful closure of over $500 million in funding to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). This initiative, as reported by Pantera Capital, aims to leverage capital markets and onchain activities to maximize SOL per share, providing investors with an optimal exposure to Solana’s growth.

Strategic Partnership and Vision

The Solana Company is set to capitalize on the growing demand for blockchain assets by creating a premier Solana (SOL) treasury. Under the management of Pantera and Summer Capital, the company seeks to provide public market investors with a familiar equity instrument, enhancing their access to Solana’s ecosystem. This move comes as part of Pantera’s broader strategy to increase institutional and retail engagement with blockchain technology.

The DAT Investment Thesis

The foundation of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies, as explained by Pantera’s General Partner Cosmo Jiang, is to generate yield and grow the net asset value per share. This approach potentially offers higher returns compared to holding tokens directly. The success of a DAT is closely tied to the strength of its underlying token, making Solana a strategic choice for the Solana Company.

Why Solana?

Solana is recognized for its scalability, low transaction costs, and user-friendly infrastructure, making it a preferred platform for consumer applications and decentralized finance. Its technology has attracted interest from major financial institutions like BlackRock and PayPal, which are building on its architecture. The Solana ecosystem’s growth is evidenced by its increasing daily active wallets and developer engagement, surpassing even Ethereum and Bitcoin in some metrics.

Future Prospects and Institutional Adoption

With the anticipated approval of a Solana ETF by late 2025, the adoption of SOL is expected to accelerate. Currently, institutions hold less than 1% of SOL’s total supply, suggesting significant potential for growth. The Solana Company aims to bridge public markets with Solana, channeling liquidity into staking and onchain activities to enhance network value and shareholder returns.

Execution and Leadership

Under the leadership of Joseph Chee, former Head of Investment Banking, Asia at UBS, and with Pantera as the asset manager, the Solana Company is poised to maximize SOL per share. The company’s strategy involves leveraging Solana’s design for financial productivity, unlike non-yield-bearing assets like Bitcoin.

The launch of Solana Company signifies a pivotal step in providing broader access to blockchain investments through a structured equity vehicle, reflecting Pantera Capital’s commitment to pioneering digital asset opportunities.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/solana-company-secures-500m-to-establish-leading-solana-sol-treasury

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.006963-19.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011198-9.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.004745-5.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006341-7.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1645-8.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.09823-4.86%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,786.75
$103,786.75$103,786.75

-1.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,516.18
$3,516.18$3,516.18

-2.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$162.18
$162.18$162.18

-2.73%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2763
$2.2763$2.2763

-2.17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16474
$0.16474$0.16474

-1.32%