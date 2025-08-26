Solana Could Outshine Ethereum in the Future of Stablecoins: REX Financial CEO

REX Financial CEO Greg King suggests that Solana could play a more significant role than Ethereum in the future of stablecoins.

King made the assertion during an interview with Bloomberg’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The interview, which was mainly focused on crypto ETFs, took an interesting turn when Balchunas highlighted that most people believe Ethereum to be the leading platform for tokenization and stablecoins.

While mentioning Solana as one of the alternative cryptos gaining traction, Balchunas asked King to educate the average user about SOL’s potential.

In response, King acknowledged Ethereum's dominance, emphasizing that the coin ranks as the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap. Meanwhile, REX's CEO positioned Solana as a major contender to ETH, noting that SOL is currently among the top five non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Despite ranking as the fifth non-stablecoin token, King stated that Solana is widely seen as a strong contender that could dethrone Ethereum in the global crypto ranking. However, he declined to participate in that debate, which he referred to as controversial.

Why Solana Could Outshine Ethereum in the Stablecoin Market

Comparing both blockchains, King emphasized that Solana is faster than Ethereum. He said that the team behind Solana designed it for high-speed transactions, making the blockchain suitable for stablecoins.

King suggested that people who believe Ethereum will remain the leading blockchain for stablecoins are mistaken. In his view, Solana, not Ethereum, could play a significant role in the future of the stablecoin market.

Essentially, REX Financial’s CEO believes Solana’s speed and scalability will make it the leading platform for stablecoins in the future.

The Stablecoin Market Today

Currently, Ethereum stands as the leading blockchain for stablecoins, hosting approximately $143.83 billion in stablecoin value. On the other hand, the total stablecoin market cap on Solana stands at just $11.81 billion, according to data from DeFiLlama.

TRON is another top contender in the stablecoin market with over $83 billion in value, ranking just behind Ethereum. Despite the huge difference, King is optimistic that Solana could outshine Ethereum in the future story of stablecoins.