Solana Could See a Surge to $520 If Price Breaks Key Level

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:24
Key Insights:

  • Solana may surge to $520 if it breaks past $260 resistance level.
  • Solana’s $200 support level could stabilize price despite $200M in liquidations.
  • Solana DEX volume grew 21%, signaling increased adoption and DeFi strength.
Solana Could See a Surge to $520 If Price Breaks Key Resistance Level

Solana ($SOL) may experience a major price surge if it successfully breaks past the $260 resistance level. A weekly close above $260 might trigger a bull rally, pushing the price potentially up to $520. This key resistance has become an important threshold for the token’s price movement.

Solana Could Reach $520 if it Breaks $260 Resistance

Solana could see substantial growth if it manages to break past the $260 resistance level, according to analyst ali_charts. A weekly close above $260 might trigger a bull rally, pushing the price potentially up to $520. This key resistance has become an important threshold for the token’s price movement.

Resistance Breakout | source: X

Solana is trading below the $260 mark, making this level crucial to watch. If the price closes above this level, it could set off a chain reaction, pushing the price higher. Historically, Solana has shown that breaking above significant resistance levels has led to notable gains. 

Current Price and Strong Support for Solana Around $200

Solana is facing over $200 million in long liquidations around the $200-$220 range. Despite this potential downside, the token has strong support around the $200 level. Ted emphasizes that this level acts as a safety net, much like Ethereum’s ($ETH) $4,000 support. Even if a liquidity sweep happens, it does not necessarily indicate a bearish market for Solana.

Ted analysis suggests that any dip below the $200 level could be short-lived. As a result, the token could quickly stabilize above this level. This strong support may prevent further significant declines, allowing Solana to recover quickly if there is a price dip. As of time of writing Solana was priced at $229.04, with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.6 billion. The price has seen a slight decrease of 0.20% in the past 24 hours. 

Solana DEX Volume Grows by 21% in Q3 2025

Meanwhile, Solana’s decentralized exchange (DEX) volume continues to show strong growth. The blockchain processed over $326 billion in DEX volume during Q3 2025, marking a 21% increase from the previous quarter. This increase in volume points to rising adoption and activity within the Solana ecosystem. The growth in trading volume is seen as a positive signal for Solana’s long-term prospects.

The 21% increase in DEX activity suggests that Solana is maintaining its position as a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The rise in liquidity and trading volume flowing through its network further strengthens this position. As Solana continues to show growth, these factors may further influence its price action in the months ahead.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

