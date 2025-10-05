ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Solana has drawn fresh praise from one corner of the crypto world this week, with a senior asset manager saying the chain could become Wall Street’s go-to network for stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets. The comment comes as market participants weigh speed and settlement features alongside raw on-chain dollar totals. Related Reading: Big Move: Ethereum […]Solana has drawn fresh praise from one corner of the crypto world this week, with a senior asset manager saying the chain could become Wall Street’s go-to network for stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets. The comment comes as market participants weigh speed and settlement features alongside raw on-chain dollar totals. Related Reading: Big Move: Ethereum […]

Solana Could Soon Rule Wall Street’s Stablecoin Market: Bitwise CIO

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/05 21:00
SOON
SOON$0.6809-0.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.06822-4.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.05231-15.96%

Solana has drawn fresh praise from one corner of the crypto world this week, with a senior asset manager saying the chain could become Wall Street’s go-to network for stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets.

The comment comes as market participants weigh speed and settlement features alongside raw on-chain dollar totals.

Bitwise Calls Solana ‘The New Wall Street’

According to Bitwise’s chief investment officer, Matt Hougan, traditional finance is starting to take Solana seriously because of its transaction speed and finality, features that appeal to institutional traders who care about quick settlement.

Hougan made the remarks while speaking with Solana Labs’ Akshay Rajan on Oct. 2. He pointed to an improvement in settlement times from about 400 microseconds to roughly 150 microseconds as a practical example of why some investors are watching Solana closely.

That technical case is only part of the picture. Market size still favors other networks by a large margin. According to on-chain analytics cited in recent reports, stablecoin supplies on Solana stand at close to $14 billion, or roughly 4.5% of the on-chain stablecoin market.

By contrast, Ethereum holds about $173 billion, or nearly 60% of the market on its own — a share that stretches to 65% when major layer-two networks such as Arbitrum, Base and Polygon are counted. Those figures underline how much ground Solana would need to cover to displace Ethereum for most stablecoin issuance.

Ethereum Still Dominates Stablecoins

Voices from the EVM ecosystem have pushed back. AJ Warner, chief strategic officer at Offchain Labs, argued that while total value locked is only one metric, the EVM environment remains the obvious place to launch new stablecoins because of developer tools and existing integrations.

That view reflects a cautious stance from parts of traditional finance that prefer systems with long track records and broad tooling.

Bitwise’s own moves show the firm is betting both ways. The company already runs a Bitwise Physical Solana ETP with roughly $30 million in assets under management, a small sum compared with Bitcoin and Ether products but a concrete step toward giving investors exposure to SOL via institutional custody and familiar fund structures.

On The Edge Of Something Big

If Solana’s speed and efficiency can win over the same bankers who once doubted crypto altogether, Wall Street’s stablecoin crown may not rest with Ethereum for long.

The chain’s rise from an experimental network to a potential financial backbone shows how fast sentiment can shift when performance meets purpose.

Whether it’s through Bitwise’s upcoming ETF or broader institutional adoption, Solana now stands on the edge of something rare in crypto — a chance to reshape how the biggest players move money.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,642.79
$103,642.79$103,642.79

-1.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,500.62
$3,500.62$3,500.62

-2.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.78
$160.78$160.78

-3.57%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2599
$2.2599$2.2599

-2.88%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16225
$0.16225$0.16225

-2.82%