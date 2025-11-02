Key Insights:

Solana price holds above 200-day SMA as traders wait for a bounce or breakdown.

ETF inflows top $200M, but price action remains weak and stuck near key support.

Buyers need to step in fast or $171 support could give way to deeper losses.

Solana Crashes 27% Despite $200M ETF Inflows: What’s Next?

Solana (SOL) has fallen more than 27% from its peak near $253 in August. The current price is around $186.01, showing a small gain of 0.5% over the last 24 hours, but a 3.2% loss over the past week. This decline places the asset in a technical bear market.

The move has pushed SOL below its 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages, currently near $200.27 and $196.89, both of which have now turned into resistance. Price trading beneath these levels points to continued weakness unless momentum shifts.

Holding Above Key Support

Despite the broader decline, SOL is holding above its 200-day simple moving average. This long-term indicator now acts as support, aligning with the lower boundary of an ascending trend channel that has been intact since mid-year.

The price structure shows a symmetrical triangle forming, with lower highs and higher lows compressing toward an apex. A decisive move outside this range may set the next direction. Traders are watching the $171.89 level closely. A break below that may lead to the next support zone around $155.70.

ETF Demand Grows But Price Lags

The SEC’s recent approval of spot Solana ETFs led to a wave of institutional activity. More than $200 million has flowed into these products, pushing total assets under management above $500 million.

Even with the strong inflows, price has yet to react. One market participant noted, “ETF inflows are rising, but buyers have not stepped in yet.” This disconnect between demand and price action raises doubts about short-term sentiment.

Next Move Depends on Buyers at Support

Source: Marzell/X

The ascending channel remains intact for now. If price holds this level and demand returns, upside targets could include $240 and potentially $300, both of which fall in the upper half of the channel.

Chart watchers remain focused on the 200-day SMA. As one analyst put it, “buyers must step in here to trigger a rebound.” A failure to hold this zone may shift the trend further downward. For now, the market is waiting to see if support holds or breaks.