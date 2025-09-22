PancakeSwap’s cross-chain swap feature not supports Solana. Users can swap tokens across the blockchain directly through the PancakeSwap interface using only one transaction. On Sept. 22, the Solana cross-chain swap feature goes live on the PancakeSwap ecosystem, enabling instant swaps…PancakeSwap’s cross-chain swap feature not supports Solana. Users can swap tokens across the blockchain directly through the PancakeSwap interface using only one transaction. On Sept. 22, the Solana cross-chain swap feature goes live on the PancakeSwap ecosystem, enabling instant swaps…

Solana cross-chain swaps go live on PancakeSwap

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/22 19:18
PancakeSwap’s cross-chain swap feature not supports Solana. Users can swap tokens across the blockchain directly through the PancakeSwap interface using only one transaction.

Summary
  • PancakeSwap expands its cross-chain swap feature to include Solana, adding the blockchain to its range.
  • Users can swap between Solana assets without needing to bridge through other assets or through other platforms.
  • Solana fell by 7.19% after the recent crypto crash and has been unable to climb back to previous levels.

On Sept. 22, the Solana cross-chain swap feature goes live on the PancakeSwap ecosystem, enabling instant swaps between select blockchains without the need to bridge assets. Users can now swap between tokens directly through the interface on one single transaction, without having to switch apps or go through a third-party.

With the latest update, the integration lets users swap their Solana (SOL) tokens with BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Ethereum, ZKsync and other tokens as well as vice versa.

The integration is built into PancakeSwap’s existing swap page, meaning users will not have to leave the platform to make swaps between assets. In addition, the new feature also makes use of PancakeSwap’s liquidity pools.

PancakeSwap claims that transactions usually settle instantly, within a matter of seconds. For transfers between SOL and EVM-compatible chains, the feature uses Relay, a multichain payment network.

Launched in 2024, Relay has facilitated over 55 million transactions for more than 5 million users, moving $6 billion across 75 blockchains. On Ethereum (ETH), it has processed about three transactions per block, representing around 0.7% of network activity.

Solana price analysis

Solana experienced a sharp decline in the early trading hours on September 22, 2025, with the price dropping from around $228 to as low as $213 in a matter of minutes. This steep sell-off appears to have been triggered by a wave of forced liquidations, as most of the crypto market suffered from this phenomenon.

After the initial plunge, SOL was able to bounce back toward the $221–223 range, suggesting that buyers stepped in to absorb the selling pressure. However, the recovery lacked strong momentum, as price action stabilized but failed to reclaim pre-crash levels. This indicates that while impact of the liquidation crash has faded, traders remain cautious and are reluctant to push the price higher

Solana's price fell in the first few hours of trading | Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index also briefly fell into oversold territory, confirming the intensity of the downward pressure fueled by today’s crypto crash. Since then, the RSI has recovered to a neutral zone around 56 to 60, signaling that the market has regained balance after the oversold dip.

Moreover, the absence of a strong follow-through buying suggests that the market is still in its wait-and-see phase, with participants monitoring whether SOL can sustain this range or if further downside could emerge.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
