Solana Cup and Handle Pattern Forms with $2,500 Target

Key Insights:

  • Solana’s Cup and Handle pattern suggests a breakout could push prices to $2,500.
  • key demand zone at $150-$155 is crucial for Solana’s short-term price action.
  • Market sentiment shows rising long positions, reflecting optimism for Solana’s price action.
coincu A cartoonish Solana cup rising out of a giant handle wit ec15196c e213 4295 b799 65d811e8e730 1Solana Cup and Handle Pattern Forms with $2,500-270+ Target in Sight

Solana (SOL) is showing signs of a potential breakout, with a new technical pattern that could propel its price to new all-time highs. Solana has formed a cup and handle chart pattern, sparking interest among analysts. According to analyst Bitcoinsensus, the weekly structure confirms that Solana is in the process of completing the pattern.

As indicated by Bitcoinsensus, the Breakout is unfolding after a multi-year consolidation. This pattern is often seen as a strong indicator of upward movement, with a typical target of $2,500 if the breakout plays out.

AD 4nXdU9rOiS3lx0H5lBvZD5 euJUNx21DJt3jMMKep3IcEf9 gW5KqTo42xRQNIlEasN 5HTS9zTHTDD3F79wSH7eb0r6FaIxvsoYRvzJMsuRnM0K93SgUEw1xjtx xJEDMGOFalTC2Q?key=dvQ0wnn9t KoiEZBdme77gPotential Breakeout | Source: X

Technical analysis of Solana’s price action suggests that a breakout from this formation would propel Solana to new ATHs. If the breakout occurs, the projected target could bring Solana’s price closer to $2,500, signaling potential growth for the cryptocurrency.

Key Demand Zone and Support Levels

However, the Solana price has recently tested a key demand zone between $150 and $155. Analyst Nehal pointed out that a Strong trendline support aligning with the demand zone could lead to a price retest before continuing upwards. 

This support zone is considered a crucial area for Solana’s price to hold in the short term. The trendline support near the demand zone shows that Solana’s price may find support before continuing its upward movement.

AD 4nXebzFIsfSaxWDbrT3op6mbhX4RDs7nh6ywLUd13Nrf4SpFL9x2og PIfpMSXgGW63GsDTdtBOQ8CHIMbW8DhQbaPh zITygwasOZk703G sh LFqLmdJWDxqpbpmT9QMWiQ8SPUbA?key=dvQ0wnn9t KoiEZBdme77gSupport level | Source: X

Notably, if the structure holds, Solana could be on track to reach its next price target, with a mid-term goal of $225 and a significant resistance level around $270.

Current Price Action and Market Sentiment

Solana is currently priced at $181.71, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $5.7 billion. The coin has seen a modest price increase of 0.03% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the funding rate for Solana has also been fluctuating, with recent positive spikes indicating a rise in long positions. As the funding rate turns positive, long positions become more expensive to hold.

AD 4nXfa0BYlnF5tFqiCkfKvOXxACwVkgVOdPlhyeQUCkra R MzJCAAtAO8oxK1kvzpki1whLwtU8tAKYI Vx OH4lJR7gEG1VzN sJBR1wS7u f1gW09voWbDVpSwvt84EY3uk8xKONw?key=dvQ0wnn9t KoiEZBdme77gFunding Rate | Source: Coinglass

Negative funding rates, on the other hand, suggest cheaper short positions. These movements show that market participants are actively adjusting their positions in response to the evolving technical setup.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-cup-handle-pattern-2500-target/

