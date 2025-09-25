The post Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million. Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions. DeFi Development made a statement, saying: “The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations.” This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV’s overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders. DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week. Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori’s Watch Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its “SOL per share” metric to 0.0816. Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as… The post Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million. Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions. DeFi Development made a statement, saying: “The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations.” This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV’s overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders. DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week. Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori’s Watch Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its “SOL per share” metric to 0.0816. Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as…

Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:39
DeFi
DEFI$0.001598-8.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015967-6.10%
1
1$0.013516+8.03%
MAY
MAY$0.03869-2.66%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.65322-9.75%
  • DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million
  • Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions
  • DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million.

Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions.

DeFi Development made a statement, saying: “The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations.”

This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV’s overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders.

DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week.

Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori’s Watch

Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases

Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its “SOL per share” metric to 0.0816.

Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as it announced plans to launch Korea’s first Solana DAT in collaboration with Frametric Labs.

What the buyback means for Solana

DFDV is part of a newer model of public companies whose core function is managing crypto treasuries. The share buyback supports this by reducing the number of shares, which increases the amount of SOL that each share represents, effectively making it a stronger bet on SOL’s success.

This announcement can also potentially increase capital flows to Solana. For instance, as DFDV increases its SOL accumulation and staking, this creates more demand for SOL, less circulating supply, and more alignment between equity holders and crypto holders.

Related: Why Solana Matters in the Evolving Crypto Ecosystem

Granted, there’s risk here too. If the price of SOL doesn’t do well or the economy takes a turn for the worse, spending a lot on buybacks could use up cash or force the company to issue more shares. 

Furthermore, the buyback is not a binding commitment, making its implementation and timing of utmost importance for success.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/solana-dat-defi-development-expands-buyback-to-100m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
DOGE
DOGE$0.23169-4.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:27
Share
How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The post How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s price action is capturing traders’ attention after dropping below the crucial $112,000 mark. This has led to the burning question: how low can Bitcoin go? So, giving a brief overview, in the past 24 hours, BTC price slipped 0.56% to $111,872.56, extending a week-long slide. Growing volatility, heavy liquidations, and macroeconomic jitters have put …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,638.31-1.13%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/25 17:30
Share
The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The meme coin economy is shifting fast, and MAGAX leads with AI tools and explosive 16,600% forecasts. This makes it one of the best presale to watch in 2025.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002255-4.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212-2.96%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:44
Share

Trending News

More

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?