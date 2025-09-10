Solana DeFi's total locked-in value exceeded $12.267 billion, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 10 that according to DefiLlama data, the total DeFi locked volume (TVL) of the Solana ecosystem reached US$12.267 billion, an increase of 1.11% from the previous day, setting a record high.

Key indicators show that the stablecoin market capitalization is $12.776 billion, and on-chain fees reached $1.24 million in 24 hours.