Solana DEX Addresses Cross 750 Million, But Most Last Just Minutes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 03:34
Threshold
T$0.0158-1.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.0597-0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09948+0.21%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21444+0.69%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001579-0.56%

Solana’s decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem is booming in raw numbers. Over 750 million addresses have been recorded interacting with Solana DEXs.

But a closer look shows a striking pattern, 96.6% of these addresses disappear within a day.

That means the vast majority of trading addresses have a lifespan of less than 24 hours, often averaging just 15 minutes.

Transaction Burst or Volume Inflation?

The short-lived nature of most addresses raises questions about what’s driving the activity. On-chain analysts suggest these addresses are likely spin-ups for volume inflation.

The trend is particularly strong with new memecoins, where trading bots create fresh wallets, transact rapidly, and vanish. It boosts reported volume but says little about long-term user adoption.

In reality, Solana’s DEX scene may look busier than it actually is.

The Sticky Side of Solana DEX Users

Not everything is noise. When filtering past the one-day churn, the data tells a different story.

More than 1.8 million addresses have remained active for over one year. These long-term DEX users hold an average lifespan of 655 days. That’s nearly two years of activity, proof of real commitment.

Even more telling is the stickiness of addresses in the middle ranges. Between 1 day to 1 week, 1 week to 1 month, 1 month to 1 quarter, and 1 quarter to 1 year, the numbers are surprisingly close.

In fact, there are more addresses lasting 3–12 months than those sticking around for just 1–3 months. That suggests Solana’s trading community doesn’t fade quickly once it settles in.

Why Stickiness Matters

Stickiness is a key metric for blockchain ecosystems. Short-term addresses inflate transaction numbers, but they don’t contribute to sustained liquidity or community growth.

Addresses that last quarters or years drive the real value. They support consistent trading, provide liquidity, and engage across different DeFi protocols.

For Solana, the data shows two extremes: a flood of fleeting addresses likely tied to memecoin speculation, and a solid base of loyal traders who stick around.

Solana’s DEX Landscape in Context

Solana’s DEX boom comes during a period of high activity in memecoins and automated trading strategies. The network’s speed and low fees make it a perfect playground for bots and volume pushers.

Yet, the 1.8 million+ long-term addresses show Solana isn’t just hype-driven. These are real users engaging in swaps, liquidity provision, and long-term DeFi strategies.

The balance between noise and genuine growth is critical. If Solana’s sticky base expands while the churn continues, the DEX ecosystem could mature into one of the strongest in crypto.

What Analysts Are Saying

A recent analysis shared by DeFi Oasis

highlighted the same contrast. While the headline number of 750 million addresses looks impressive, the short lifespans show the importance of digging deeper.

The takeaway: address count alone is misleading. Stickiness and lifespan reveal the true health of a network.

The future of Solana DEX trading hinges on whether sticky addresses keep growing. If new entrants convert into long-term users instead of one-day bots, Solana could lock in lasting adoption.

The network already shows strong retention over months and years. With memecoin hype driving waves of short-term addresses, the challenge will be filtering the signal from the noise.

For now, Solana holds a unique dual identity:

  •  A hotspot for fast, speculative memecoin trading.
  •  A sticky base of real traders with years of activity.

Both fuel the ecosystem, but only the latter will define Solana’s long-term strength.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/solana-dex-addresses-cross-750-million-but-most-last-just-minutes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.394-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+0.68%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Share
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195874-2.14%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30154+1.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
Share
Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now household names in the crypto scene, hailing their communities and influence on the market.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224-1.60%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 02:11
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid

Phishing scams surge in August 2025 with number of victims crossing 10,000 for the first time this year