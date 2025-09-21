The post Solana DEX Traders Abandon Meme Coins for Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trading activity on Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs) is undergoing a structural shift as meme coin speculation fades and stablecoin transactions gain momentum. Data from Blockworks shows that meme coins accounted for more than 60% of all Solana DEX activity in late 2024 and early 2025. That surge pushed Solana’s trading volumes to record highs, nearly doubling Ethereum’s during the same period. Meme Coins Now Account for Less Than 30% of Solana DEX Volume Sponsored However, that growth proved unsustainable, as scandals and market distrust quickly reversed the trend. The downturn began in February, following a string of controversies tied to token launches such as LIBRA. Earlier in January, projects like TRUMP and MELANIA had fueled a wave of speculative excitement, inspiring dozens of imitators. But frequent rug pulls and the collapse of LIBRA undermined retail confidence, leading to a sharp contraction in trading volumes. By September, meme coin activity had fallen below 30% of Solana DEX trading, its lowest share since February 2024. Sponsored Solana DEX Volume Activity. Source: Blockworks This retreat in meme coin speculation coincided with a steep drop in active traders. Dune Analytics data shows daily users on Solana DEXs peaked at 4.8 million in January but slipped below 800,000 by September. The exodus highlights how closely user engagement was tied to short-lived token frenzies. Sponsored Traders Turn to Stablecoins for Stability Meanwhile, stablecoin trading has began to take the place of this hitherto wave of speculative activity. Blockworks data shows that swaps between SOL and stablecoins surged to nearly 58% of DEX volume, the highest level since November 2023. At the same time, direct stablecoin-to-stablecoin trades also gained traction, now making up about 4% of activity. Sponsored Solana Stablecoin Activity. Source: Blockworks Together, they mark a growing shift toward assets favored for liquidity and lower volatility.… The post Solana DEX Traders Abandon Meme Coins for Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trading activity on Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs) is undergoing a structural shift as meme coin speculation fades and stablecoin transactions gain momentum. Data from Blockworks shows that meme coins accounted for more than 60% of all Solana DEX activity in late 2024 and early 2025. That surge pushed Solana’s trading volumes to record highs, nearly doubling Ethereum’s during the same period. Meme Coins Now Account for Less Than 30% of Solana DEX Volume Sponsored However, that growth proved unsustainable, as scandals and market distrust quickly reversed the trend. The downturn began in February, following a string of controversies tied to token launches such as LIBRA. Earlier in January, projects like TRUMP and MELANIA had fueled a wave of speculative excitement, inspiring dozens of imitators. But frequent rug pulls and the collapse of LIBRA undermined retail confidence, leading to a sharp contraction in trading volumes. By September, meme coin activity had fallen below 30% of Solana DEX trading, its lowest share since February 2024. Sponsored Solana DEX Volume Activity. Source: Blockworks This retreat in meme coin speculation coincided with a steep drop in active traders. Dune Analytics data shows daily users on Solana DEXs peaked at 4.8 million in January but slipped below 800,000 by September. The exodus highlights how closely user engagement was tied to short-lived token frenzies. Sponsored Traders Turn to Stablecoins for Stability Meanwhile, stablecoin trading has began to take the place of this hitherto wave of speculative activity. Blockworks data shows that swaps between SOL and stablecoins surged to nearly 58% of DEX volume, the highest level since November 2023. At the same time, direct stablecoin-to-stablecoin trades also gained traction, now making up about 4% of activity. Sponsored Solana Stablecoin Activity. Source: Blockworks Together, they mark a growing shift toward assets favored for liquidity and lower volatility.…

Solana DEX Traders Abandon Meme Coins for Stablecoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:12
Solana
SOL$237.72-0.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.394-0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08805-0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328-2.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017419-3.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00269+2.98%

Trading activity on Solana’s decentralized exchanges (DEXs) is undergoing a structural shift as meme coin speculation fades and stablecoin transactions gain momentum.

Data from Blockworks shows that meme coins accounted for more than 60% of all Solana DEX activity in late 2024 and early 2025. That surge pushed Solana’s trading volumes to record highs, nearly doubling Ethereum’s during the same period.

Meme Coins Now Account for Less Than 30% of Solana DEX Volume

Sponsored

However, that growth proved unsustainable, as scandals and market distrust quickly reversed the trend.

The downturn began in February, following a string of controversies tied to token launches such as LIBRA.

Earlier in January, projects like TRUMP and MELANIA had fueled a wave of speculative excitement, inspiring dozens of imitators.

But frequent rug pulls and the collapse of LIBRA undermined retail confidence, leading to a sharp contraction in trading volumes.

By September, meme coin activity had fallen below 30% of Solana DEX trading, its lowest share since February 2024.

Sponsored

Solana DEX Volume Activity. Source: Blockworks

This retreat in meme coin speculation coincided with a steep drop in active traders.

Dune Analytics data shows daily users on Solana DEXs peaked at 4.8 million in January but slipped below 800,000 by September.

The exodus highlights how closely user engagement was tied to short-lived token frenzies.

Sponsored

Traders Turn to Stablecoins for Stability

Meanwhile, stablecoin trading has began to take the place of this hitherto wave of speculative activity.

Blockworks data shows that swaps between SOL and stablecoins surged to nearly 58% of DEX volume, the highest level since November 2023.

At the same time, direct stablecoin-to-stablecoin trades also gained traction, now making up about 4% of activity.

Sponsored

Solana Stablecoin Activity. Source: Blockworks

Together, they mark a growing shift toward assets favored for liquidity and lower volatility.

Indeed, the Solana stablecoin ecosystem has expanded to a peak of more than $12 billion from the $5 billion recorded at the beginning of this year.

This transition suggests that Solana’s ecosystem is maturing beyond its meme coin boom. Traders appear to gravitate toward stablecoins as safer, more versatile instruments—whether for hedging, payments, or institutional strategies.

Market observers noted that this indicates that while the hype cycles of speculative tokens may continue to punctuate Solana’s growth, the network is steadily building a more durable foundation around stable, widely adopted assets.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/solana-dex-traders-abandon-meme-coins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

In the crypto space, proxies are among the most widely used tools — familiar even to beginners. They’re essential for managing multiple accounts, testing services, protecting personal data, and bypassing geo-restrictions. A well-chosen IP address can solve several problems at once. But with a market flooded by dozens of providers offering varying levels of quality, […] Сообщение How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000616-9.41%
Story
IP$14.192+30.14%
Multichain
MULTI$0.041+2.47%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/19 19:33
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$237.77-0.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9783+0.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

The post An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to implement a new $100,000 fee for the H1-B visa program, Bloomberg reported—his latest move to increase immigration-related fees. President Donald Trump at a press conference at Chequers in the U.K. at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump is expected to sign an order as soon as Friday to try and require the payment for the visa program designed for specialty workers, typically in the technology field. The existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition, known as an I-29, filed by an employer sponsor, according to Bloomberg. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/19/trump-will-charge-100000-fee-for-h1-b-visas-report-says/
B
B$0.43258-10.87%
Sidekick
K$0.1831+13.37%
Union
U$0.012373-7.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:52
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Arthur Hayes Sells $5.1 Million in HYPE Tokens