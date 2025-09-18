Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:12
Union
U$0.014056+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0888+1.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01437+6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017486+3.16%

The Solana blockchain has become the top destination for token launches in the cryptocurrency space. In a recent update shared by Solana, the network currently has the majority of token creations happening in its ecosystem. Solana alone has 85 million tokens on its blockchain.

Why developers prefer Solana over Ethereum

This figure is significant considering that there are 100 million tokens in total on major crypto networks. That is, across some of the big blockchain platforms in the industry, like Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum and Base, developers have created 100 million different tokens. These include meme coins, stablecoins, LP tokens, project tokens and more.

You Might Also Like

Notably, the Solana network is home to 85% of this total volume. This massive dominance is driven by the meme coin frenzy and other factors that make developers favor the network. These include its very low fees and super-fast transaction throughput.  

It is these features that have given Solana an edge over industry giant Ethereum. As recently reported by U.Today, Solana registered 2.9 billion transactions in the month of August 2025 alone. This figure is the same amount that Ethereum has been able to log since its launch in 2015.

Despite its current transaction speed, Solana is working on becoming the fastest layer 1 with its Alpenglow upgrade. Once completed, it will make Solana work 80 times faster than its current speed and reduce transaction finality to below 150 milliseconds.

Community reacts to Solana’s token explosion

In the broader cryptocurrency community, some users have taken a swipe at the numbers and dominance of Solana. 

You Might Also Like

These users claim that while Solana might be home to 85% of the launched tokens, the network needs to do some house cleaning. This is to eliminate the many bad residents or dead tokens in the ecosystem.

Another user noted that, beyond the speed and low cost, Solana has become an experimentation ground for developers. This has supported its dominance in many measured metrics in the space.

Source: https://u.today/solana-dominates-crypto-token-launches-85000000-assets-registered

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why