Solana falls 7% after testing $250 resistance; traders eye $223 support for possible rebound to $240–$245.Solana falls 7% after testing $250 resistance; traders eye $223 support for possible rebound to $240–$245.

Solana Drops 7%, But This Key Support Could Spark a Rally

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 23:26
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,018122-9,92%

TL;DR

  • SOL drops 7% after hitting key resistance; support at $223 now in focus for short-term bounce.
  • Rounded bottom breakout on SOL/BTC may retest support before trend continuation resumes.
  • Pantera Capital sees growing interest in Solana as ETF speculation and adoption rise.

Rejection at Resistance Sends SOL Lower

Solana (SOL) is trading around $223, after falling more than 7% in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, it has declined by nearly 5%. The move down comes after the price tested the $250 resistance level, which is the same zone that capped it before the previous all-time high.

Meanwhile, the weekly chart shows that this level continues to act as strong resistance. Despite the rejection, the longer-term trend remains upward. Analyst Lennaert Snyder commented:

This area had served as resistance before and now holds as the key support in the current market structure. On the 4-hour chart, this zone has acted as a base during earlier consolidation phases. If this level holds, it could open the way for a short move toward $240–$245.

Market watcher BitGuru noted:

Price action remains uncertain at this level. If it breaks, the next key support sits near $220, an area where buyers previously stepped in during sideways movement.

SOL price chartSource: BitGuru/X

SOL/BTC Shows Breakout, Retest Still Possible

The SOL/BTC chart on the weekly timeframe shows a completed rounded bottom pattern, formed between March and August this year. The breakout above the 0.00185–0.002 BTC range led to a 60% rally, with the price now above 0.0032 BTC.

According to analyst Cas Abbé, a retest may be due after the sharp move up. “SOL/BTC could retest its major support zone,” he said, adding that a return to the breakout level would not be unusual after such a move. The support zone has acted as a pivot area before and may be monitored closely in the days ahead.

In addition, as reported by CryptoPotato, Pantera Capital said that Solana is reaching a major point in its adoption path. The firm pointed to rising attention from fintech firms, developers, and retail users. They also mentioned that institutional exposure to SOL remains low relative to other large-cap assets.

Pantera suggested that if a Solana-based ETF is approved, it could lead to stronger institutional inflows. While the timeline is uncertain, the firm described Solana as being well-positioned in its ecosystem and infrastructure.

The post Solana Drops 7%, But This Key Support Could Spark a Rally appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

Strategic move: Crypto.com Capital invests in Moonlander to accelerate the development of derivatives on the Cronos network.
Movement
MOVE$0,1138-10,18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017078-1,95%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:00
Share
The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

As the Web3 economy matures by September 2025, the need for robust reputation systems that […]
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 22:45
Share
Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

PANews reported on September 22 that according to market news, Aster documents have been updated, stating that holders of ASTER tokens will enjoy a 5% fee discount on perpetual contract transactions.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01177-10,35%
Aster
ASTER$1,4253+4,50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto.com Capital bets on Moonlander: shake-up for Cronos derivatives

The evolution of on-chain reputation systems

Aster Document Update: ASTER token holders will enjoy a 5% discount on perpetual contract trading fees

Court Staff in Pará Hit by Bitcoin Sextortion Scam

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale