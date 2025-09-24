Solana Ecosystem Perpetual Contract DEX BULK Completes $8 Million Seed Round

PANews reported on September 24 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's perpetual contract DEX BULK completed an $8 million seed round of financing, led by 6th Man Ventures and Robot Ventures, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, Wintermute, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko.
According to reports, BULK attempts to solve problems such as surging priority fees and network congestion by integrating the execution layer directly into Solana's validator stack. BULK is expected to launch a testnet in the next few weeks and plans to officially launch the mainnet in the fourth quarter.
