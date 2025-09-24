PANews reported on September 24 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's perpetual contract DEX BULK completed an $8 million seed round of financing, led by 6th Man Ventures and Robot Ventures, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, Wintermute, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. According to reports, BULK attempts to solve problems such as surging priority fees and network congestion by integrating the execution layer directly into Solana's validator stack. BULK is expected to launch a testnet in the next few weeks and plans to officially launch the mainnet in the fourth quarter.PANews reported on September 24 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's perpetual contract DEX BULK completed an $8 million seed round of financing, led by 6th Man Ventures and Robot Ventures, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, Wintermute, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. According to reports, BULK attempts to solve problems such as surging priority fees and network congestion by integrating the execution layer directly into Solana's validator stack. BULK is expected to launch a testnet in the next few weeks and plans to officially launch the mainnet in the fourth quarter.

Solana Ecosystem Perpetual Contract DEX BULK Completes $8 Million Seed Round

By: PANews
2025/09/24 23:09
SEED
SEED$0.001216-2.17%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0062+0.97%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4507-0.98%

PANews reported on September 24 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's perpetual contract DEX BULK completed an $8 million seed round of financing, led by 6th Man Ventures and Robot Ventures, with participation from Big Brain Holdings, Wintermute, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko.

According to reports, BULK attempts to solve problems such as surging priority fees and network congestion by integrating the execution layer directly into Solana's validator stack. BULK is expected to launch a testnet in the next few weeks and plans to officially launch the mainnet in the fourth quarter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Share
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Share
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0.01045+2.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10013+2.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption