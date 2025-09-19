Galaxy Digital’s $306M Solana buy sparks ETF buzz and fuels talk of a 65x ROI. Investors are shifting attention toward hidden gems as top altcoins to buy in 2025.Galaxy Digital’s $306M Solana buy sparks ETF buzz and fuels talk of a 65x ROI. Investors are shifting attention toward hidden gems as top altcoins to buy in 2025.

Solana ETF Buzz Builds as Galaxy Digital Scoops $306M — Could SOL Lead the Next Altcoin Rally?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 05:00
The crypto market is once again buzzing with anticipation as Solana ETF buzz heats up. Galaxy Digital, a leading digital assets investment firm, has aggressively bought into Solana, scooping up over $306 million in a single day. This move not only underlines institutional confidence in Solana but also stirs speculation about whether SOL could lead the next major altcoin rally. With ETF conversations dominating headlines and investors searching for the best altcoins to buy in 2025, attention is shifting toward both established giants, such as Solana, and undervalued hidden gems, like MAGACOIN FINANCE, with explosive potential.

MAGACOIN

ETF Buzz: Galaxy Digital’s Billion-Dollar Solana Accumulation

Galaxy Digital has purchased $1.55 billion worth of Solana in the past five days after joining a $1.65 billion private placement in a Solana treasury firm.

Digital assets investment firm Galaxy Digital has bought $306 million worth of Solana in a single day after teaming up with investment firm Multicoin Capital and trading firm Jump Crypto to create a so-called crypto treasury company.

Galaxy scooped up 1.2 million Solana on Sunday from multiple exchanges and sent them to the crypto custody firm Fireblocks, according to blockchain data reported by Lookonchain.

It extends a Solana buying spree from Galaxy since Wednesday, which has seen it buy up over $1.5 billion worth of the token.

On Thursday, Galaxy said that it’s linking up with Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto to join in a $1.65 billion private placement round in Forward Industries, a medical device company that recently pivoted to wanting to have the largest Solana holdings among public firms, joining a trend of similar so-called crypto treasury companies.

Lookonchain said in the past five days, Galaxy has scooped up 6.5 million SOL, worth approximately $1.55 billion.

On-chain data shows the firm is buying tens to hundreds of thousands of SOL tokens at a time in rapid succession, each costing millions of dollars.

Investors Shift Attention: From Bitcoin to Solana and Toward High-Growth Altcoins

Capital flow is one of the most reliable signals in crypto. Stray away from any price level that has influence. Galaxy’s acquisition of Solana has captured the headlines, which is why the wider crypto world is paying attention to it.

The first shift has been from Bitcoin to Solana. Simultaneously, while Bitcoin is the most popular store of value, more institutions are looking at high growth that will outpace the medium term. Solana has rapidly emerged as a competitor in DeFi, NFTs, and payments.

The second shift is happening within retail circles. Investors are searching for the top altcoins for 2025 as Solana is rallying strongly now.  Investor psychology operates in this manner to facilitate capital rotation across an asset class. In short, while Solana is getting the headlines, other emerging altcoins will also benefit.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

Undervalued Picks: Hidden Gems With 65x ROI Potential

One of the most compelling stories in this rotation is the rise of MAGACOIN FINANCE. While Solana and Ethereum dominate institutional conversations, retail investors are increasingly looking for undervalued projects with asymmetric upside.

MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of those rare Ethereum-based cryptos with both credibility and momentum. Backed by a Hashex-audited smart contract and supported by a rapidly expanding community, analysts now see it as one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025.

What sets MAGACOIN FINANCE apart is not just its political branding and cultural appeal but its structured roadmap and transparent tokenomics. Investors are treating it as more than a meme play. Instead, it is being positioned as a serious early-stage opportunity with the potential to deliver outsized returns. Forecasts suggest a 65x ROI potential in the next cycle, a projection that has attracted both retail buyers and larger whale wallets.

As institutional inflows validate Solana’s strength, retail investors are hedging by accumulating hidden gems like MAGACOIN FINANCE, betting on it to follow a similar path of community-driven adoption and exponential growth.

Conclusion

The buzz surrounding Galaxy Digital’s $306M Solana buy is about more than one transaction. It represents the growing institutional appetite for Layer-1 ecosystems beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. With ETF speculation adding fuel, Solana is firmly on track to lead the next wave of altcoin momentum.

At the same time, the ripple effects of these moves are shifting investor attention toward undervalued projects that could mirror Solana’s breakout story. For many, MAGACOIN FINANCE represents that opportunity — a hidden gem with strong foundations and the potential to deliver returns on par with early Solana or Ethereum plays.

For investors scanning the market, the path forward is clear: Solana is the immediate leader in the crypto ETF inflows narrative, while MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as one of the most promising best altcoins to buy in 2025. Together, they frame a future where both institutions and retail investors can find opportunities across the entire crypto spectrum.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
