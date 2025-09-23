Solana ETF Could Spark Major Institutional Inflows, Says Pantera Capital

Pantera Capital believes an approved solana spot ETF in the fourth quarter could trigger a surge in institutional demand. The firm argues institutions are currently under‑allocated to solana compared with bitcoin and ether. Pantera Capital Forecasts Institutional Stampede for Solana According to Pantera Capital, a blockchain-focused asset manager, a solana ( SOL) spot exchange-traded fund […]
