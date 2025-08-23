Solana ETF Decline Sparks Move Toward Remittix Which Shows Stronger Growth And Profit Potential

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 18:34
Solana
SOL$202.05+12.86%
RealLink
REAL$0.0565+10.33%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.72+5.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034-0.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1322+6.35%
Crypto News

The recent delay in the Solana ETF decision has cooled investor sentiment toward SOL, pushing traders to seek alternatives with clearer growth potential.

Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a strong contender, combining real-world utility with rising presale momentum.

For investors tracking the Solana ETF, Remittix offers a practical solution for fast, low-cost crypto payments and cross-chain flexibility.

Solana Struggles Amid ETF Delay

The Solana ETF’s postponed decision has weighed heavily on SOL price, which has dipped below $180 amid short-term bearish momentum. Investors who were hoping for a regulatory boost are now facing a slowdown in trading activity, with the $188 resistance zone acting as a ceiling for rallies.

Source: X (Twitter)

At the moment, SOL is trading below the 50% Fibonacci retracement milestone. The price of Solana needs to rise above $184 in order to pick up steam again. If it fails, the next likely support is around $175. The Solana ETF delay has strengthened the sellers’ position, making short-term traders more cautious and prompting many to reconsider their Solana exposure.

ETF Delay Highlights Risk in Speculative Plays

For SOL investors, the postponed ETF underscores the importance of event-driven risk. Traders seeking predictable upside may prefer projects that deliver tangible utility and adoption rather than speculative hype.

The delay also provides an opportunity to examine alternatives. Tokens offering strong fundamentals, active adoption, and cross-chain capabilities are increasingly attractive to smart money reallocating positions.

Remittix Captures Attention With Tangible Growth

Remittix (RTX) is attracting interest from investors looking for stable growth and practical utility. With over $20.8 million raised in the presale, wallet activity surging, and a user-friendly PayFi system in place, the token is becoming a preferred choice over purely speculative plays.

  • Cross-chain DeFi project enabling seamless crypto-to-FIAT transactions across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon.
  • Low gas fee crypto project allowing users to move funds efficiently without excessive costs.
  • Crypto with real utility supporting freelancers, businesses, and everyday payments.
  • A second exchange listing will be announced once the presale reaches $22M.

Demand for Remittix (RTX) is steadily growing as whales and retail investors look for a project with measurable adoption and clear revenue potential. Its practical utility contrasts sharply with the uncertainty surrounding Solana’s ETF, positioning Remittix as a high-potential alternative.

Don’t Miss Remittix’s Momentum

With growing investor demand, strong wallet metrics, and clear utility, Remittix is emerging as a leading choice for those seeking the best crypto to invest in. Track presale milestones and upcoming exchange listings to get in early before wider adoption drives the next wave of growth.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/solana-etf-decline-sparks-move-toward-remittix-which-shows-stronger-growth-and-profit-potential/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,412.82+2.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according […] The post 3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
holoride
RIDE$0.001203+6.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003739+54.18%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/23 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

‘Risks to inflation are tilted to the upside’: Can Bitcoin ride this to $120K?

Solaxy Struggles Below 50 EMA as RSI Signals Market Indecision