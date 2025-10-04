ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since the beginning of “Uptober,” Solana has seen its price go parabolic, seeing its price reclaim the $230 mark and surging as high as $236 on Oct. 3. However, its ETF-related investment product has recorded little to no activities during the period, according to data from Farside, an investment management firm based in London. According to data provided by the source, the first U.S. spot Solana staking ETF issued by investment giant REX-Osprey has recorded its second consecutive day of zero inflows as of Oct. 3. REX-Osprey hits $500 million milestone despite stalled $SSK inflows While the investment fund has recently announced a major milestone in its overall ETF products where it surpassed a massive $500 million in assets under management (AUM), the zero inflows on its Solana ETF comes as a surprise and has caught the attention of investors. Per data showcased on REX-Osprey’s daily flow sheet, it appears that no new funds entered the ETF on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 2025. Hence, the muted inflow streak has kept the total net inflows for the Solana ETF steady at $343.6 million since launch. While the cumulative net flow for the Solana ETF remains at $343.6 million as of writing time, it appears that the $500 million milestone achieved by the investment fund yesterday was fueled by inflows from the XRP and DOGE ETFs it added to its suite of ETF products in late September. Nonetheless, it is important to note that despite the zero inflows recorded by the Solana ETF over the last two days, the inflows witnessed by $SSK throughout September has remained impressive. While it began trading Sept. 15 with an initial seed funding of just $0.6, $SSK saw investor demand grow rapidly, recording explosive daily inflows in days after. Notably, the Solana ETF has achieved significant daily surges… The post Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Since the beginning of “Uptober,” Solana has seen its price go parabolic, seeing its price reclaim the $230 mark and surging as high as $236 on Oct. 3. However, its ETF-related investment product has recorded little to no activities during the period, according to data from Farside, an investment management firm based in London. According to data provided by the source, the first U.S. spot Solana staking ETF issued by investment giant REX-Osprey has recorded its second consecutive day of zero inflows as of Oct. 3. REX-Osprey hits $500 million milestone despite stalled $SSK inflows While the investment fund has recently announced a major milestone in its overall ETF products where it surpassed a massive $500 million in assets under management (AUM), the zero inflows on its Solana ETF comes as a surprise and has caught the attention of investors. Per data showcased on REX-Osprey’s daily flow sheet, it appears that no new funds entered the ETF on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 2025. Hence, the muted inflow streak has kept the total net inflows for the Solana ETF steady at $343.6 million since launch. While the cumulative net flow for the Solana ETF remains at $343.6 million as of writing time, it appears that the $500 million milestone achieved by the investment fund yesterday was fueled by inflows from the XRP and DOGE ETFs it added to its suite of ETF products in late September. Nonetheless, it is important to note that despite the zero inflows recorded by the Solana ETF over the last two days, the inflows witnessed by $SSK throughout September has remained impressive. While it began trading Sept. 15 with an initial seed funding of just $0.6, $SSK saw investor demand grow rapidly, recording explosive daily inflows in days after. Notably, the Solana ETF has achieved significant daily surges…

Solana ETF Sees Zero Net Flows for 2 Consecutive Days

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 17:44
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00001184-1.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
COM
COM$0.004981-2.04%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.06163+14.12%
Union
U$0.006641-18.47%

Since the beginning of “Uptober,” Solana has seen its price go parabolic, seeing its price reclaim the $230 mark and surging as high as $236 on Oct. 3. However, its ETF-related investment product has recorded little to no activities during the period, according to data from Farside, an investment management firm based in London.

According to data provided by the source, the first U.S. spot Solana staking ETF issued by investment giant REX-Osprey has recorded its second consecutive day of zero inflows as of Oct. 3.

REX-Osprey hits $500 million milestone despite stalled $SSK inflows

While the investment fund has recently announced a major milestone in its overall ETF products where it surpassed a massive $500 million in assets under management (AUM), the zero inflows on its Solana ETF comes as a surprise and has caught the attention of investors.

Per data showcased on REX-Osprey’s daily flow sheet, it appears that no new funds entered the ETF on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, 2025. Hence, the muted inflow streak has kept the total net inflows for the Solana ETF steady at $343.6 million since launch.

While the cumulative net flow for the Solana ETF remains at $343.6 million as of writing time, it appears that the $500 million milestone achieved by the investment fund yesterday was fueled by inflows from the XRP and DOGE ETFs it added to its suite of ETF products in late September.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that despite the zero inflows recorded by the Solana ETF over the last two days, the inflows witnessed by $SSK throughout September has remained impressive.

While it began trading Sept. 15 with an initial seed funding of just $0.6, $SSK saw investor demand grow rapidly, recording explosive daily inflows in days after. Notably, the Solana ETF has achieved significant daily surges in net flows as it recorded a massive $27 million on Sept. 22, $19.1 million on Sept. 18 and $18.3 million on Sept. 30.

Regardless of the stalled Solana ETF inflows, the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has continued to see its price reclaim major resistance levels, hitting an intraday high of $236. Investors are optimistic for a $260 breakout for Solana in the near term as the Uptober bull run remains in high flames.

Source: https://u.today/solana-etf-sees-zero-net-flows-for-2-consecutive-days

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,613.00
$103,613.00$103,613.00

-2.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,498.15
$3,498.15$3,498.15

-2.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.74
$160.74$160.74

-3.59%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2588
$2.2588$2.2588

-2.93%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16216
$0.16216$0.16216

-2.87%