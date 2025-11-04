Solana ETFs Are Green Despite Hawkish Fed: Promising Altcoins Like PEPENODE Amp Up

What to Know:

1️⃣ The Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone led to roughly $360M in crypto fund outflows, but yield-oriented assets like Solana defied the trend with inflows exceeding $260M through the new Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL).

2️⃣ BSOL’s 7% staking yield and $222M seed capital highlight growing institutional interest in Solana-based products amid broader risk-off sentiment.

3️⃣ Investors are rotating profits from Bitcoin and Ethereum into assets offering yield and ecosystem exposure.

4️⃣ PepeNode ($PEPENODE) gains traction with its gamified ‘mine-to-earn’ model, over $2M raised, and whale buys signaling strong presale momentum as it links meme trading with yield strategies.

The Federal Reserve recently delivered a 25 basis-point rate cut, bringing its target range to 3.75%–4.00%. However, the tone was noticeably more hawkish than markets anticipated, with Chair Jerome Powell stressing that further cuts are not guaranteed.

Despite the added uncertainty and ongoing weakness in major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, crypto capital flows are revealing a different picture. Traditional crypto funds have seen sizable outflows, but interest in staking-friendly networks is surging.

Solana (SOL) continues to stand out, with inflows into the new Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) surpassing $400 million in its first week of trading, far exceeding early-day estimates around $70 million.

Meanwhile, ambitious altcoin projects, such as PepeNode, are beginning to attract heightened attention as investors shift their focus toward yield and utility.

Hawkish Fed, Risk-Off Mode

Last week, crypto investment products experienced approximately $360 million in net outflows, indicating that investors are becoming more cautious following the Federal Reserve’s latest comments. Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that further rate cuts are “not a sure thing” has clearly influenced sentiment.

The odds of another cut at the December meeting have eased slightly, now sitting near 65–70%, reflecting growing uncertainty over the Fed’s next move.

What’s driving the Fed’s more hawkish tone? Primarily macro headwinds – persistent data uncertainty, renewed concerns about a potential government shutdown, and shifting expectations around the pace and timing of future monetary easing.

Solana Stands Out

Against that backdrop of risk-off sentiment, Solana-based funds have surged. Since launching last week, Solana ETFs have attracted roughly $260 million in inflows.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) debuted with approximately $222 million in seed assets, offering investors exposure to Solana’s staking rewards, estimated at around 7% annually.

What’s fueling Solana ETF inflows? In part, profits from recent Bitcoin and Ethereum rallies. Investors are recycling assets into products offering yield and differentiated exposure, and Solana ticks both boxes.

It’s a top-10 blockchain by market capitalization and boasts native staking, as well as burgeoning DeFi activity. Beyond ETFs, Solana saw over $421M enter its ecosystem last week.

As investors look to reinvest, smaller projects with a utility focus are gaining attention. That includes some of the best crypto to buy now, projects like PepeNode, which takes a unique approach to meme coin trading.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) – Mine-to-Earn Presale Powers Diversified Meme Coin Investment Strategy

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) fuses meme-culture appeal with a gamified ‘mine-to-earn’ mechanism. $PEPENODE token holders can purchase and deploy virtual miner nodes in a simulated mining environment, and then upgrade them as needed.

The gamification elements are introduced through purchasing and combining different mining nodes, each with its own unique properties. Different node combinations will mine at different rates; users can experiment to find the most efficient mining solution.

PepeNode isn’t just about mining its own token; mining bonuses include other popular meme coins, notably $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

The mine-to-earn mechanism is more than a meme coin quirk; it’s a unique way to turn an up-and-coming project into a way to diversify meme coin earnings.

PepeNode’s potential to provide expanded exposure for the meme coin market helps explain why the project has already raised over $2M, with major whale buys including a $94K purchase.

Learn how to buy $PEPENODE, and see why our price prediction sees the token potentially reaching $0.0072 from its current price of $0.0011317 – a 536% increase.

Visit the PepeNode presale page to join in.

The Solana ETF wave underscores a shift from plain-vanilla exposure to structured instruments with yield. If $PEPENODE can position itself in a similar vein, with strong tokenomics, utility, and staking mechanics, it might well benefit from shifting crypto capital flows.

As always, do your own research; this isn’t financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru at Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/solana-etfs-are-green-despite-hawkish-fed-pepenode-amp-up