ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
What to Know: 1️⃣ The Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone led to roughly $360M in crypto fund outflows, but yield-oriented assets like Solana defied the trend with inflows exceeding $260M through the new Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL). 2️⃣ BSOL’s 7% staking yield and $222M seed capital highlight growing institutional interest in Solana-based products amid broader […]What to Know: 1️⃣ The Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone led to roughly $360M in crypto fund outflows, but yield-oriented assets like Solana defied the trend with inflows exceeding $260M through the new Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL). 2️⃣ BSOL’s 7% staking yield and $222M seed capital highlight growing institutional interest in Solana-based products amid broader […]

Solana ETFs Are Green Despite Hawkish Fed: Promising Altcoins Like PEPENODE Amp Up

By: Bitcoinist
2025/11/04 21:09
Wink
LIKE$0.00496+3.37%
Amp
AMP$0.002555+0.35%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
SEED
SEED$0.0005007-0.31%

What to Know:

  • 1️⃣ The Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone led to roughly $360M in crypto fund outflows, but yield-oriented assets like Solana defied the trend with inflows exceeding $260M through the new Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL).
  • 2️⃣ BSOL’s 7% staking yield and $222M seed capital highlight growing institutional interest in Solana-based products amid broader risk-off sentiment.
  • 3️⃣ Investors are rotating profits from Bitcoin and Ethereum into assets offering yield and ecosystem exposure.
  • 4️⃣ PepeNode ($PEPENODE) gains traction with its gamified ‘mine-to-earn’ model, over $2M raised, and whale buys signaling strong presale momentum as it links meme trading with yield strategies.

The Federal Reserve recently delivered a 25 basis-point rate cut, bringing its target range to 3.75%–4.00%. However, the tone was noticeably more hawkish than markets anticipated, with Chair Jerome Powell stressing that further cuts are not guaranteed.

Despite the added uncertainty and ongoing weakness in major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, crypto capital flows are revealing a different picture. Traditional crypto funds have seen sizable outflows, but interest in staking-friendly networks is surging.

Solana (SOL) continues to stand out, with inflows into the new Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) surpassing $400 million in its first week of trading, far exceeding early-day estimates around $70 million.

Meanwhile, ambitious altcoin projects, such as PepeNode, are beginning to attract heightened attention as investors shift their focus toward yield and utility.

Hawkish Fed, Risk-Off Mode

Last week, crypto investment products experienced approximately $360 million in net outflows, indicating that investors are becoming more cautious following the Federal Reserve’s latest comments. Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that further rate cuts are “not a sure thing” has clearly influenced sentiment.

The odds of another cut at the December meeting have eased slightly, now sitting near 65–70%, reflecting growing uncertainty over the Fed’s next move.

What’s driving the Fed’s more hawkish tone? Primarily macro headwinds – persistent data uncertainty, renewed concerns about a potential government shutdown, and shifting expectations around the pace and timing of future monetary easing.

Solana Stands Out

Against that backdrop of risk-off sentiment, Solana-based funds have surged. Since launching last week, Solana ETFs have attracted roughly $260 million in inflows.

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) debuted with approximately $222 million in seed assets, offering investors exposure to Solana’s staking rewards, estimated at around 7% annually.

What’s fueling Solana ETF inflows? In part, profits from recent Bitcoin and Ethereum rallies. Investors are recycling assets into products offering yield and differentiated exposure, and Solana ticks both boxes.

It’s a top-10 blockchain by market capitalization and boasts native staking, as well as burgeoning DeFi activity. Beyond ETFs, Solana saw over $421M enter its ecosystem last week.

As investors look to reinvest, smaller projects with a utility focus are gaining attention. That includes some of the best crypto to buy now, projects like PepeNode, which takes a unique approach to meme coin trading.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) – Mine-to-Earn Presale Powers Diversified Meme Coin Investment Strategy

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) fuses meme-culture appeal with a gamified ‘mine-to-earn’ mechanism. $PEPENODE token holders can purchase and deploy virtual miner nodes in a simulated mining environment, and then upgrade them as needed.

The gamification elements are introduced through purchasing and combining different mining nodes, each with its own unique properties. Different node combinations will mine at different rates; users can experiment to find the most efficient mining solution.

PepeNode isn’t just about mining its own token; mining bonuses include other popular meme coins, notably $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

The mine-to-earn mechanism is more than a meme coin quirk; it’s a unique way to turn an up-and-coming project into a way to diversify meme coin earnings.

PepeNode’s potential to provide expanded exposure for the meme coin market helps explain why the project has already raised over $2M, with major whale buys including a $94K purchase.

Learn how to buy $PEPENODE, and see why our price prediction sees the token potentially reaching $0.0072 from its current price of $0.0011317 – a 536% increase.

Visit the PepeNode presale page to join in.

The Solana ETF wave underscores a shift from plain-vanilla exposure to structured instruments with yield. If $PEPENODE can position itself in a similar vein, with strong tokenomics, utility, and staking mechanics, it might well benefit from shifting crypto capital flows.

As always, do your own research; this isn’t financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru at Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/solana-etfs-are-green-despite-hawkish-fed-pepenode-amp-up

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17381-3.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00229+10.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0.06438+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00468-8.12%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1636-1.32%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015181+6.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,842.72
$105,842.72$105,842.72

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,557.87
$3,557.87$3,557.87

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5574
$2.5574$2.5574

+1.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.64
$166.64$166.64

+0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17998
$0.17998$0.17998

+0.41%