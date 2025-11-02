Solana ETFs See Massive Inflows as Bitcoin Funds Face Outflows

Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are rapidly attracting investor attention, marking a major shift in crypto capital flows. In recent days, inflows into Solana-linked ETFs have surged while Bitcoin and Ethereum funds saw significant outflows. The trend signals a changing market structure driven by yield-seeking investors and renewed confidence in Solana’s ecosystem strength.

Rising Capital Rotation Toward Solana

According to SoSoValue data, Solana ETFs recorded $44.4 million in inflows within four days, raising total assets under management to $199 million and pushing overall Solana ETF assets past $500 million.

This strong momentum reflects a noticeable redirection of institutional funds from major assets like Bitcoin and Ether. On the same day, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $191 million in outflows, while Ethereum funds declined by $98 million annually.

Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research, said, “Solana ETFs are surging on fresh catalysts and capital rotation, as Bitcoin and Ether see profit-taking after strong runs.” He explained that investors are pursuing new narratives and yield-focused opportunities as the market enters a consolidation phase.

Bitwise BSOL Leads as Investors Seek Yield Exposure

The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), launched recently, is leading the pack with $222.8 million in assets and an estimated 7% staking yield. The fund gained 4.99% daily as investor demand rose sharply.

Meanwhile, Grayscale’s Solana ETF (GSOL) remained neutral with no significant inflows or outflows, suggesting most investor interest is focused on actively managed products like BSOL. Hong Kong’s approval of its first spot Solana ETF further added confidence to global market participants, expanding Solana’s institutional exposure.

Analysts Eye $300–$500 Targets for Solana

Source: X

As of press time, trading at $185.73, CryptoPulse observed that Solana’s pullback below $190 presents a favorable entry opportunity, with stops around $160 providing solid risk management. The analysis suggested potential upside targets between $300 and $500, supported by renewed investor interest and strong ETF participation.

DonaldsTrades shared a similar outlook, noting that Solana’s price structure forms an ascending wedge pattern. Support remains near $160, with resistance between $295 and $320. A confirmed breakout above $200 could trigger a continuation toward $600 by 2026, aligning with Solana’s macro wave structure and historical resistance levels.