Solana Faces Key Resistance While Rollblock Continues to Accelerate in Presale

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/21 21:10
After a fantastic monthly performance, Solana has hit resistance at $208. Its price has since retraced below $180, causing mass sell-offs with investors and analysts now anticipating additional declines. 

With Solana’s bearish momentum building, investors are diversifying into the Rollblock presale. This exciting new project has attracted over 55,000 players in 2025, with its ecosystem recording over $15 million in wagers. 

Rollblock Growth Snowballs Amid August Bull Market

Rollblock (RBLK) has become the talk of the market in Q3. Its GambleFi protocol has gained massive traction, with thousands of new players joining its ecosystem in August alone. 

This lucrative project is disrupting the $450 billion gaming industry. It uses blockchain technology to secure the wager process, making it impossible for the house to alter results or bets once placed. 

Rollblock’s platform is home to more than 12,000 games. These include table favourites, slots, live dealers, and even AI-powered exclusives. The ecosystem also includes a new sportsbook, which has been a massive hit since its release. The sportsbook covers all major sporting events from soccer and F1, to golf, boxing and the NFL. 

To get started, players can create an account with their email and submit over 50 cryptocurrencies. Alternatively, they can upload fiat using Apple Pay, Visa, and more. To guarantee the highest levels of security, the platform has also been audited by Solid Proof and is regulated by the Anjouan Gaming Authority. 

Rollblock’s wide range of games makes it a standout project and its tokenomics only add to the hype. Rollblock has a fixed token supply of 1 billion RBLK. These tokens are used for payouts, rewards, and as part of the project’s revenue share model. 

Unlike traditional gaming platforms, which pocket all profits, Rollblock allocates a percentage of its revenue to buy RBLK tokens from exchanges. 40% of these tokens are sent directly to investors who stake tokens, giving them fantastic APYs of up to 30%.

The remaining 60% of tokens are burned. As Rollblock gains popularity, this will significantly decrease the RBLK token supply, creating a supply squeeze that will drive up token value over time. 

Investors are running out of time to get involved in the Rollblock presale, which is already 83% sold out. The presale itself has raised over $11.4 million and early investors have seen returns of over 500%. That said, with tokens selling for just $0.068 and experts predicting a massive 100x rally when RBLK lists later this year, there’s still huge profits to be made!

Solana Price Faces Resistance Despite Ecosystem Growth 

The Solana ecosystem has seen significant growth in 2025. The project’s total value locked has increased by 20% in the last two months, hitting $12.1 billion as of August 20. During this timeframe Solana announced several new collaborations, including a new integration with 1inch.

This integration will allow 1inch to complete cross-chain swaps with over 12 EVM-compatible blockchains. It’s a strong move towards decentralization and showcases Solana’s fantastic scalability.

This scalability was also supported by a recent test, during which the Solana mainnet achieved over 107,000 transactions per second. While the test used no-operation programs, it displays Solana’s outstanding potential to support mainstream adoption. 

While Solana is on the right track to achieve long-term success, its short term performance has been poor. Its price is down by over 8% in the last week, with SOL trading at $180.95 as of August 20. As a result, many investors are choosing to jump boat, anticipating that Rollblock will offer higher returns. 

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
