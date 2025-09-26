The post Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana price has dropped 18% in a week, testing the critical $200 support level. Futures open interest hit a record 71.8 million SOL, while network metrics weakened. Institutional interest grows despite declining DeFi activity and transaction volumes. Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level Solana (SOL) has entered a key phase as its price struggles to hold above the $200 support level. Furthermore, Solana has dropped 18% in the last week, marking one of its weakest performances in 2025. Traders are closely watching whether this level will provide a base for recovery or open the way to further losses. Market Sentiment Turns Bearish Crypto analyst Crypto Alpha stated that Solana failed to maintain the $250 zone and corrected sharply. He pointed to $200-$210 as a strong support area and expects a potential retest of $250 if the level holds.  Potential Retest | Source: X Meanwhile, data shows futures open interest in Solana reaching a record 71.8 million SOL, with a value of about $14.5 billion. Rising funding rates combined with falling prices suggest an overleveraged market. Analysts warn that aggressive sellers dominate the market, while spot-driven selling pressure is increasing. Another analyst, Ted Pillows, drew attention to Sol Strategies, one of the largest Solana treasury firms, which has faced a steep decline in value. According to his comments, the firm’s stock has fallen 63% after its CEO resigned, adding more uncertainty to Solana-linked assets. Source: X Technical Levels Under Scrutiny Chart data shows that Solana’s price action has formed a possible inverted V pattern on the daily timeframe. This structure signals more downside if the $200 level does not hold. Analysts suggest a drop toward the $155 area could be possible, while the weekly chart shows a double-top formation that points to $120 as a longer-term… The post Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana price has dropped 18% in a week, testing the critical $200 support level. Futures open interest hit a record 71.8 million SOL, while network metrics weakened. Institutional interest grows despite declining DeFi activity and transaction volumes. Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level Solana (SOL) has entered a key phase as its price struggles to hold above the $200 support level. Furthermore, Solana has dropped 18% in the last week, marking one of its weakest performances in 2025. Traders are closely watching whether this level will provide a base for recovery or open the way to further losses. Market Sentiment Turns Bearish Crypto analyst Crypto Alpha stated that Solana failed to maintain the $250 zone and corrected sharply. He pointed to $200-$210 as a strong support area and expects a potential retest of $250 if the level holds.  Potential Retest | Source: X Meanwhile, data shows futures open interest in Solana reaching a record 71.8 million SOL, with a value of about $14.5 billion. Rising funding rates combined with falling prices suggest an overleveraged market. Analysts warn that aggressive sellers dominate the market, while spot-driven selling pressure is increasing. Another analyst, Ted Pillows, drew attention to Sol Strategies, one of the largest Solana treasury firms, which has faced a steep decline in value. According to his comments, the firm’s stock has fallen 63% after its CEO resigned, adding more uncertainty to Solana-linked assets. Source: X Technical Levels Under Scrutiny Chart data shows that Solana’s price action has formed a possible inverted V pattern on the daily timeframe. This structure signals more downside if the $200 level does not hold. Analysts suggest a drop toward the $155 area could be possible, while the weekly chart shows a double-top formation that points to $120 as a longer-term…

Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 07:35
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016941-1.12%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.59342-12.63%
Solana
SOL$196.75-5.79%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00153-4.31%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01609-6.67%

Key Insights:

  • Solana price has dropped 18% in a week, testing the critical $200 support level.
  • Futures open interest hit a record 71.8 million SOL, while network metrics weakened.
  • Institutional interest grows despite declining DeFi activity and transaction volumes.
Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level

Solana (SOL) has entered a key phase as its price struggles to hold above the $200 support level. Furthermore, Solana has dropped 18% in the last week, marking one of its weakest performances in 2025. Traders are closely watching whether this level will provide a base for recovery or open the way to further losses.

Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Crypto analyst Crypto Alpha stated that Solana failed to maintain the $250 zone and corrected sharply. He pointed to $200-$210 as a strong support area and expects a potential retest of $250 if the level holds. 

Potential Retest | Source: X

Meanwhile, data shows futures open interest in Solana reaching a record 71.8 million SOL, with a value of about $14.5 billion. Rising funding rates combined with falling prices suggest an overleveraged market. Analysts warn that aggressive sellers dominate the market, while spot-driven selling pressure is increasing.

Another analyst, Ted Pillows, drew attention to Sol Strategies, one of the largest Solana treasury firms, which has faced a steep decline in value. According to his comments, the firm’s stock has fallen 63% after its CEO resigned, adding more uncertainty to Solana-linked assets.

Source: X

Technical Levels Under Scrutiny

Chart data shows that Solana’s price action has formed a possible inverted V pattern on the daily timeframe. This structure signals more downside if the $200 level does not hold. Analysts suggest a drop toward the $155 area could be possible, while the weekly chart shows a double-top formation that points to $120 as a longer-term support level.

The relative strength index has dropped from 69 to 37 since mid-September, showing bearish momentum is still in place. At shorter time frames, however, the RSI is moving into oversold conditions, which could allow a brief rebound. Trading volumes have reached $10 billion in the past 24 hours, underlining the importance of the $200 level.

Network Metrics and Institutional Activity

DefiLlama data shows that Solana’s total value locked in DeFi protocols has fallen 16% in the past week. Daily transactions also declined by 11% over the same period, pointing to weaker on-chain activity.

At the same time, Solana’s decentralized exchange trading volumes remain strong, even with a 7% weekly decline. Projections show volumes could reach $128 billion by the end of September, indicating that ecosystem activity is not entirely slowing.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-faces-pressure-as-price-tests-200/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010425-2.48%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04638-12.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.512-1.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Share
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009738-32.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Share
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.161+480.50%
Aster
ASTER$1.8087-21.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules