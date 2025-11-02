Solana Foundation Issues Facts-Only Challenge To Ripple Executives

TLDR

Vibhu from Solana Foundation challenged Ripple executives to a live debate focused on verifiable on-chain data.

XRP Ledger maintains around 25,000 daily active accounts while Solana averages more than 2.5 million daily active accounts.

XRP Ledger processes approximately 1 million to 1.5 million daily transactions compared to Solana’s 100 million daily transactions.

XRP transfers total about $50 billion to $60 billion monthly while Solana’s stablecoin volume reached nearly $2 trillion in October.

Former Ripple Director of Developer Relations Matt Hamilton accepted the debate challenge.

Vibhu, a manager at the Solana Foundation, has issued a public challenge to Ripple executives and XRP community members. He proposes a live debate centered on verifiable on-chain data only. The invitation appeared on X and calls for a facts-based discussion about network performance metrics.

Solana Foundation Manager Criticizes XRP Network Activity

Vibhu stated he wants Ripple and XRP to succeed but criticized the community for ignoring available data. He explained that belief in future adoption is acceptable, yet current on-chain data shows limited growth. The Solana Foundation manager pointed to years of stagnation in XRP’s network activity compared to competing blockchains.

According to XRPScan data cited by Vibhu, the XRP Ledger has maintained around 25,000 daily active accounts for three years. In contrast, Solana now averages more than 2.5 million daily active accounts. This represents a hundredfold difference between the two networks.

Vibhu shared that XRP Ledger processes approximately 1 million to 1.5 million daily transactions. This number has grown only slightly over time. Meanwhile, Solana reportedly handles about 100 million daily transactions.

Transaction Volume Comparison Between Networks

The Solana Foundation manager highlighted payment volume differences between the platforms. XRP transfers total about $50 billion to $60 billion each month. However, Solana’s stablecoin transfer volume alone reached nearly $2 trillion in October, according to Blockworks data.

Vibhu argued that claims about Solana’s inflated bot activity lack supporting data. The figures exclude wash transactions, he noted. Both Solana and XRP Ledger have low transaction fees, which eliminates cost as a barrier.

He described XRP’s growth as “extremely mediocre” given Ripple’s long presence in digital payments. Vibhu stressed there is no apparent reason why XRP would not attract similar activity if demand were comparable. The manager said XRP could still win long-term but current performance remains disappointing.

Former Ripple Director Accepts Debate Challenge

Vibhu made a direct invitation to Ripple executives for a live debate. He promised to bring facts and expects Ripple representatives to do the same. The internet would then decide who presents the stronger case.

Former Ripple Director of Developer Relations Matt Hamilton accepted the challenge, according to XRP Ledger Validator @Vet_X0. Hamilton responded by saying he was “up for it.” Community figure King Solomon volunteered to host the event.

Vibhu confirmed he had reached out to Hamilton to coordinate the debate.

The Solana Foundation manager urged XRP holders to assess their expectations honestly.

Ripple recently expanded its ecosystem with a new DeFi roadmap focusing on tokenization and stablecoin adoption. A new Ripple-linked venture called Evernorth got listed on Nasdaq. Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury continues to expand its enterprise reach in global liquidity and payments.

