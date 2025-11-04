Solana Foundation President Lily Liu: On-chain native IPOs may happen within a few years

PANews reported on November 4th that the Finternet 2025 Asia Digital Finance Summit, supported by the OSL Group, was held in Hong Kong on November 4th. Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation, stated that Solana is driving the creation of an "internet capital market" and plans to achieve a native on-chain IPO in the coming years.

She stated that Solana will also collaborate with institutions such as Western Union to deepen the application of blockchain in the fields of payments and stablecoins, and pointed out that the essence of blockchain is a technology platform that serves the financial system, and the core of future financial infrastructure lies in "liquidity, speed, and cost".

Lily continued, saying that if we want to find stablecoins and financial infrastructure that can be used in the long term, we must focus on two key elements: performance and decentralization.