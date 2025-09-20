The post Solana Founder Tips 50% Odds of Quantum Computing Breakout By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has urged the Bitcoin community to accelerate its efforts to guard against quantum attacks, arguing that a major breakthrough in quantum computing could come much sooner than expected. “I feel 50/50 within five years, there is a quantum breakthrough,” Yakovenko said at the All-In Summit 2025, according to a video published to YouTube on Friday. “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme,” he added. Yakovenko based his prediction on the fact that with so many technologies converging, and how fast AI is accelerating from a research paper to an implementation. “It is astounding,” he said. “I would try to encourage folks to speed things up,” he added. Cybersecurity experts say threat may emerge quickly It is commonly forecasted that quantum computers will eventually be able to crack present-day encryption, making security a concern for users in the blockchain industry. Many Bitcoin (BTC) advocates, however, still think the threat is a long way off. Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko spoke at the All-in Summit. Source: All-In Podcast Bitcoin wallets are secured by the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm to generate a pair of private-public keys.  Their security relies on the hard-to-solve elliptic curve discrete logarithm problem, which is impossible to resolve with classical computers, but may not be for quantum computers. David Carvalho, founder and chief scientist of Naoris Protocol, recently said in June that quantum computers have become so advanced that they could “plausibly rip” through Bitcoin’s cryptography within even less than five years’ time. However, upgrading a blockchain from legacy cryptography to post-quantum security would be challenging because it would require a hard fork, something many crypto communities are against. Bitcoiners aren’t as concerned about threat Other Bitcoiners don’t see the threat as imminent.  Blockstream CEO Adam Back said that current quantum computers do… The post Solana Founder Tips 50% Odds of Quantum Computing Breakout By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has urged the Bitcoin community to accelerate its efforts to guard against quantum attacks, arguing that a major breakthrough in quantum computing could come much sooner than expected. “I feel 50/50 within five years, there is a quantum breakthrough,” Yakovenko said at the All-In Summit 2025, according to a video published to YouTube on Friday. “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme,” he added. Yakovenko based his prediction on the fact that with so many technologies converging, and how fast AI is accelerating from a research paper to an implementation. “It is astounding,” he said. “I would try to encourage folks to speed things up,” he added. Cybersecurity experts say threat may emerge quickly It is commonly forecasted that quantum computers will eventually be able to crack present-day encryption, making security a concern for users in the blockchain industry. Many Bitcoin (BTC) advocates, however, still think the threat is a long way off. Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko spoke at the All-in Summit. Source: All-In Podcast Bitcoin wallets are secured by the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm to generate a pair of private-public keys.  Their security relies on the hard-to-solve elliptic curve discrete logarithm problem, which is impossible to resolve with classical computers, but may not be for quantum computers. David Carvalho, founder and chief scientist of Naoris Protocol, recently said in June that quantum computers have become so advanced that they could “plausibly rip” through Bitcoin’s cryptography within even less than five years’ time. However, upgrading a blockchain from legacy cryptography to post-quantum security would be challenging because it would require a hard fork, something many crypto communities are against. Bitcoiners aren’t as concerned about threat Other Bitcoiners don’t see the threat as imminent.  Blockstream CEO Adam Back said that current quantum computers do…

Solana Founder Tips 50% Odds of Quantum Computing Breakout By 2030

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 03:35
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has urged the Bitcoin community to accelerate its efforts to guard against quantum attacks, arguing that a major breakthrough in quantum computing could come much sooner than expected.

“I feel 50/50 within five years, there is a quantum breakthrough,” Yakovenko said at the All-In Summit 2025, according to a video published to YouTube on Friday. “We should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme,” he added.

Yakovenko based his prediction on the fact that with so many technologies converging, and how fast AI is accelerating from a research paper to an implementation. “It is astounding,” he said. “I would try to encourage folks to speed things up,” he added.

Cybersecurity experts say threat may emerge quickly

It is commonly forecasted that quantum computers will eventually be able to crack present-day encryption, making security a concern for users in the blockchain industry. Many Bitcoin (BTC) advocates, however, still think the threat is a long way off.

Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko spoke at the All-in Summit. Source: All-In Podcast

Bitcoin wallets are secured by the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm to generate a pair of private-public keys. 

Their security relies on the hard-to-solve elliptic curve discrete logarithm problem, which is impossible to resolve with classical computers, but may not be for quantum computers.

David Carvalho, founder and chief scientist of Naoris Protocol, recently said in June that quantum computers have become so advanced that they could “plausibly rip” through Bitcoin’s cryptography within even less than five years’ time.

However, upgrading a blockchain from legacy cryptography to post-quantum security would be challenging because it would require a hard fork, something many crypto communities are against.

Bitcoiners aren’t as concerned about threat

Other Bitcoiners don’t see the threat as imminent. 

Blockstream CEO Adam Back said that current quantum computers do not pose a credible threat to Bitcoin’s cryptography but will likely threaten it in the future. 

Back estimated that quantum computers may evolve to that extent in “maybe 20 years.”

Related: US, UK to collaborate on AI, quantum computing, nuclear energy development

Meanwhile, Jan3 founder Samson Mow told Magazine in June that he isn’t too worried about the threat quantum computing poses. 

“I think it is a real risk, but the timeline is probably still a decade away, and I would say everything else will fail before Bitcoin fails,” Mow says.

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitcoin-quantum-computing-breakthrough-2030-prediction-solana-founder?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

