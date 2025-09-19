The post Solana Founder Warns Quantum Tech Could Break Bitcoin by 2030 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, warned there’s a 50/50 chance that quantum computing could break Bitcoin’s cryptography by 2030. Speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, he urged the Bitcoin community to quickly adopt quantum-resistant technology to protect wallets and transactions, as quantum breakthroughs may happen sooner than expected. This shift will require a major update, but is crucial to keep Bitcoin secure in the face of advancing technology.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.