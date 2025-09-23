Solana Gears Up for a Massive Rally – Analysts Target $320

At press time, SOL is trading near $218, slightly down on the day after dipping as low as $212. Despite the short-term pullback, analysts suggest that the token remains positioned for further gains.

Popular market watcher Ali noted that Solana’s recent decline successfully retested the $210 breakout level, reinforcing it as a strong base. He now projects a move toward $320 if momentum holds.

Technical indicators reflect a mixed picture. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 47.6, cooling off from overbought conditions earlier this month. This suggests selling pressure has eased, leaving room for potential upside if buying interest returns.

Solana’s price action has been consolidating above its breakout level, with the $210-$220 range emerging as an important battleground between bulls and bears. A decisive push above $240 could set the stage for higher targets in line with Fibonacci extensions, with $270 and $320 as notable resistance levels.

The broader crypto market’s direction will likely play a role in Solana’s trajectory, but for now, traders are closely watching whether SOL can turn this retest into the start of its next rally phase.

