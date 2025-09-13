Solana Hits $225, Dogecoin ETF at 91%, BlockDAG Presale Locked at $0.0013: Top Crypto Gainers 2025

Crypto investors often search for the last undervalued entry point before a price surge takes hold. Dogecoin has attracted headlines through institutional backing and ETF speculation, while Solana’s strong inflows and treasury support are fueling renewed market attention.

Yet, compared to both, BlockDAG represents a case where infrastructure delivery is already visible, miner hardware is shipping, and adoption metrics are accelerating. With the presale raising nearly $405 million and the token still available at $0.0013 until October 1st, BlockDAG stands apart from other top crypto gainers as it enters the final phase before market repricing.

BlockDAG’s $0.0013: A Price Point That Will Not Return

BlockDAG has reached the point where speculation ends and valuation begins. To begin with, with the presale now raising nearly $405 million and more than 26 billion coins sold, the project has advanced into a stage where the infrastructure is already live-tested, miners are shipping worldwide, and the community base exceeds 312,000 holders. As a result, this scale positions BDAG not as a promise but as an operational system, making its current presale price of $0.0013 an anomaly in a market that normally prices projects only after infrastructure proof.

Furthermore, early participants who entered at batch one have already seen a return of 2,900 percent, with the current batch 30 priced at $0.03. Nevertheless, BlockDAG’s decision to fix the token at $0.0013 until October 1st gives new investors an entry point that logically should not exist at this stage. Therefore, the repricing phase is inevitable once the project transitions into open markets, where valuations tend to catch up with adoption and hardware-backed credibility.

In addition, for those tracking top crypto gainers, the numbers indicate that BDAG is not simply another presale; it is the rare case where retail investors still have access to pre-infrastructure valuation. For example, hundreds of miners have already been delivered, the mobile app counts millions of users, and the Awakening Testnet is preparing the blockchain for Mainnet readiness. Ultimately, the conclusion is straightforward: the floor price is here, but it will not hold. Missing this window means buying later at multiples of today’s cost.

Dogecoin’s ETF Push: A Final Entry Before Repricing?

Institutional moves are stacking up for DOGE as of early September 2025, underscoring what could be the last undervalued entry point. Specifically, CleanCore Solutions has raised $175 million via private placement and appointed Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s attorney, to chair a treasury that holds Dogecoin as the reserve asset.

Moreover, with the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (ticker DOJE) expected to launch imminently, approval odds are reported as high as 91 percent. At the same time, traders are watching daily volumes rising sharply and price consolidating just below resistance near $0.25. If so, support holds around $0.21–$0.22, DOGE could break out toward $0.27 or higher.

Consequently, for anyone considering an entry, this phase offers both logic and urgency: once ETF release and treasury inflows unfold, DOGE may no longer be priced for opportunity but for expectation.

Solana Price Surge: Last Undervalued Entry Before SOL Breaks Out

At about $220-$225 as of early September 2025 SOL is showing a clear price surge, driven by several catalysts aligning at once. For instance, institutional treasuries are increasing exposure to Solana, with Forward Industries raising around $1.65 billion to build a SOL-treasury strategy. Meanwhile, buy pressures remain strong with accumulation occurring under $210 levels, suggesting risk-reward favors those entering now rather than later.

Additionally, technical indicators support continuation: recent breakout above resistance near $214-$215 points toward next resistance zones around $230-$240, and possibly toward $300 depending on ETF approval and broader institutional inflows. On the other hand, pullback risks exist with profit-taking likely above key levels, but for any investor who values logic with urgency this may be one of the last entry points before SOL’s valuation catches up to its fundamentals.

The Closing Window of Opportunity

The search for undervalued entry points highlights how timing often defines long-term gains. Dogecoin carries institutional weight and ETF momentum, while Solana benefits from large treasury backing and clear technical signals.

However, BlockDAG presents a different picture, as infrastructure is already in place, miners are shipping globally, and adoption is measurable. With more than $405 million raised and over 26 billion coins sold, the flat $0.0013 presale price until October 1st reflects a window that logic suggests will not return. For those watching top crypto gainers, this may be the decisive moment to act.

