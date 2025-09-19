Solana Hits $246 as DEX Volume Tops Ethereum — Is $250 Just the Beginning of SOL’s Run?

Solana's price surged to an impressive $246 recently, driven by a spike in decentralized exchange activity outperforming Ethereum. Could $250 be the next milestone for SOL? This article delves into the factors propelling Solana's rise and explores which other cryptocurrencies might be poised for significant growth. Solana Price Soars: Will It Continue Its Upward Momentum? Source: tradingview Solana's price is currently sitting in a range between the low $200s and mid-$200s. It's been climbing rapidly, showing about a 93% rise in six months. The nearest hurdle for further growth lies at $275, which could soon be within reach if the upward trend continues. Beyond that, the next potential target is $319. If Solana breaks through these levels, it could potentially see gains of around 20% to 50% from its current range. The coin's momentum is evident in its recent weekly jump of over 10% and a month-long leap of over 35%. With strong support around $187, Solana seems poised for more action. Conclusion SOL has demonstrated impressive growth by hitting $246 and surpassing Ethereum in DEX volume. This significant milestone signals robust interest and potential for further gains. Given the current momentum, reaching $250 could be just the start of a larger upward trend. Additionally, strong DEX activity indicates sustained user engagement and confidence. The market will be closely watching SOL's performance as it continues to evolve. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Solana's price surged to an impressive $246 recently, driven by a spike in decentralized exchange activity outperforming Ethereum. Could $250 be the next milestone for SOL? This article delves into the factors propelling Solana's rise and explores which other cryptocurrencies might be poised for significant growth. Solana Price Soars: Will It Continue Its Upward Momentum? Source: tradingview Solana's price is currently sitting in a range between the low $200s and mid-$200s. It's been climbing rapidly, showing about a 93% rise in six months. The nearest hurdle for further growth lies at $275, which could soon be within reach if the upward trend continues. Beyond that, the next potential target is $319. If Solana breaks through these levels, it could potentially see gains of around 20% to 50% from its current range. The coin's momentum is evident in its recent weekly jump of over 10% and a month-long leap of over 35%. With strong support around $187, Solana seems poised for more action. Conclusion SOL has demonstrated impressive growth by hitting $246 and surpassing Ethereum in DEX volume. This significant milestone signals robust interest and potential for further gains. Given the current momentum, reaching $250 could be just the start of a larger upward trend. Additionally, strong DEX activity indicates sustained user engagement and confidence. The market will be closely watching SOL's performance as it continues to evolve. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.