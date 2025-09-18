Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves

By: Coincentral
2025/09/18 04:08
Solana
SOL$246.53+5.21%
Boost
BOOST$0.09154+0.94%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002534+0.87%

TLDR

  • Solana-based corporate treasuries have surpassed $4 billion in value.
  • These reserves account for nearly 3% of Solana’s total circulating supply.
  • Forward Industries is the largest holder with over 6.8 million SOL tokens.
  • Helius Medical Technologies launched a $500 million Solana treasury reserve.
  • Pantera Capital has a $1.1 billion position in Solana, emphasizing its potential.

Corporate treasuries based on Solana have surpassed $4 billion as companies continue to accumulate the cryptocurrency. Data from the Strategic Solana Reserve tracker revealed that Solana-based corporate reserves reached 17.11 million tokens, worth $4.03 billion. These reserves now make up almost 3% of the total circulating supply of Solana’s SOL tokens.

Forward Industries Leads the Charge with Major Solana Investment

Forward Industries stands as the largest holder among corporate Solana treasuries, with more than 6.8 million SOL tokens, valued at $1.61 billion. The company formed its Solana reserve on September 8, drawing investment from firms like Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto. As a result, Galaxy Digital purchased as much as $306 million worth of Solana tokens in a single day.

Forward Industries’ move follows a broader trend of increasing corporate interest in Solana. The project saw a wave of new investments, signaling a strong belief in the blockchain’s potential. The reserve formation by Forward Industries has accelerated Solana’s integration into corporate portfolios. “Solana represents a fast, scalable blockchain, and this reserve builds on its long-term potential,” said a representative from Forward Industries.

Helius Medical Technologies Joins the Solana Reserve Movement

In addition to Forward Industries, Helius Medical Technologies has also entered the Solana reserve scene. The company unveiled a $500 million Solana treasury reserve, which has attracted backing from Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Pantera Capital, a crypto venture fund, emphasized Solana’s efficiency, calling it the “fastest, cheapest, and most-performing” blockchain network.

Helius’ $500 million move reflects growing confidence in Solana among institutional players. Their investment is part of a broader trend where crypto ventures are increasingly backing Solana’s potential. Pantera Capital’s CEO, Dan Morehead, revealed that his firm holds a $1.1 billion position in Solana, further underlining its strong appeal in the corporate treasury space.

Bitcoin, Ether Reserves Lead Over Solana

Despite the rapid rise of Solana corporate treasuries, they still lag far behind reserves built on Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin reserves total 3.71 million BTC, worth roughly $428 billion, representing about 17% of the total Bitcoin supply. Similarly, corporate entities hold nearly 5 million ETH, valued at over $22 billion, with an additional 6.77 million ETH in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), worth over $30 billion.

While Solana’s growth has been impressive, it still faces a long road before catching up with the larger reserves in Bitcoin and Ether. However, its rapid adoption among corporate treasuries signals a promising future for the blockchain.

The post Solana Hits $4B in Corporate Treasuries as Companies Boost Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why