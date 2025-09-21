TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity. Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana. Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm. Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising [...] The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.

Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries

By: Coincentral
2025/09/21 00:12
TLDR

  • Solana-based Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs) are rapidly growing in popularity.
  • Forward Industries becomes the first billion-dollar company to adopt Solana.
  • Nasdaq-listed Helius secures over $500M to launch a Solana treasury firm.
  • Solana’s treasury adoption is paving the way for more institutional involvement.

Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Institute, has spotlighted a rising trend in the crypto market: Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs). As cryptocurrencies continue to gain adoption, more companies are integrating digital assets into their balance-sheet strategies, actively deploying tokens for purposes like staking, validators, and liquidity rather than just holding them. This shift marks an important development in the growth and mainstream acceptance of digital assets, particularly Solana.

Rise of Solana-Based Digital Asset Treasuries

Kristin Smith pointed out that Solana-focused DATs have experienced significant growth recently. Several companies are now turning to Solana as a core part of their treasury strategy.

Firms like DeFi Dev Corp and Upexi have already chosen Solana as their treasury reserve asset. These companies are setting a precedent for others, offering new pathways for everyday investors to access Solana.

Furthermore, institutional involvement in Solana’s growth continues to increase. Nasdaq-listed companies such as SOL Strategies are bridging traditional finance with cryptocurrency through institutional-grade validators, further solidifying Solana’s position in the market. This development indicates the growing confidence in Solana as a secure and reliable digital asset for treasury management.

Institutional Investment and Major Moves in Solana

The Solana ecosystem has seen significant investments from major institutional players. Forward Industries (FORD) became the first billion-dollar publicly traded company to build a Solana treasury, acquiring 6.82 million SOL tokens, which represents around 1.26% of Solana’s total supply.

This move highlights the growing trend of large institutions recognizing the value of Solana as a treasury asset and the expanding role of cryptocurrencies in traditional financial markets.

In addition to FORD, Nasdaq-listed Helius, in partnership with Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, recently secured over $500 million in funding to launch a Solana treasury company. This partnership underscores the increasing interest from traditional finance in Solana’s blockchain and its potential to support long-term growth in the crypto space.

Future of Digital Asset Treasuries and Solana’s Role

Smith believes that the trend of integrating digital assets into balance-sheet strategies will continue to expand, with more innovative vehicles like DATs emerging. These developments not only increase the efficiency of capital deployment but also highlight the growing integration of crypto assets in the financial ecosystem.

As more companies adopt Solana as part of their treasury strategy, its adoption is likely to rise, creating new opportunities for investors and companies alike.

With major institutions now showing a clear interest in Solana, the cryptocurrency is poised to become a key player in the evolving landscape of digital asset treasuries. The continued emergence of Solana-based DAT companies could reshape how companies view and use digital currencies in their financial operations.

The post Solana Institute President Highlights the Rise of Digital Asset Treasuries appeared first on CoinCentral.

