Solana is outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum, and Wall Street has noticed

Key Takeaways

Why is Wall Street betting big on Solana?

Galaxy Digital invested $1.35 billion into SOL, buying 5.82 million tokens in a week. Social chatter surged as a result, with TVL hitting a record $13.08 billion.

How is Solana performing against Bitcoin and Ethereum?

At press time, SOL was up +20% in September, nearly tripling ETH’s +7.39% gains and outpacing BTC’s +6.37%.

Wall Street just made its move on Solana [SOL].

Galaxy Digital has dropped a $1.35 billion bet on SOL, so the smart money definitely sees something big coming.

With TVL at all-time highs and the token already outpacing Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] this cycle, the details are impossible to ignore.

Galaxy Digital leads the next Solana wave