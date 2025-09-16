Key Takeaways
Why is Wall Street betting big on Solana?
Galaxy Digital invested $1.35 billion into SOL, buying 5.82 million tokens in a week. Social chatter surged as a result, with TVL hitting a record $13.08 billion.
How is Solana performing against Bitcoin and Ethereum?
At press time, SOL was up +20% in September, nearly tripling ETH’s +7.39% gains and outpacing BTC’s +6.37%.
Wall Street just made its move on Solana [SOL].
Galaxy Digital has dropped a $1.35 billion bet on SOL, so the smart money definitely sees something big coming.
With TVL at all-time highs and the token already outpacing Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] this cycle, the details are impossible to ignore.
Galaxy Digital leads the next Solana wave
Source: https://ambcrypto.com/solana-is-outpacing-bitcoin-and-ethereum-and-wall-street-has-noticed/